Join Wood County Park District for Ninth Annual Heritage Farm Fest

The ninth annual Heritage Farm Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 am to 3 pm at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road.

Celebrate the harvest with Carter Historic Farm.

“Join us in celebrating what we’ve accomplished this year and looking forward to the future of bringing history to life,” the Wood County Park District wrote on the website.

Fest attendees can enjoy live music, wagon rides, celebrity pie-eating contests, blacksmith and historic demonstrations, farm-grown food, apple cider-pressing, family games, one-room schoolhouse activities and farm animals.

Parking, admission and all activities are free. No registration is necessary.

A donation basket will be at the welcome booth. Donations are not required but suggested as they go to support the efforts of Carter Historic Farm.

Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life on a Depression-era farm. The farm has education programs where they teach traditional life skills and agricultural methods.

For more information on the 2024 Heritage Farm Fest, visit wcparks.org/parks/carter-historic-farm/heritage-farm-fest.