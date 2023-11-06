John Mulaney coming to Toledo

John Mulaney’s comedy tour, John Mulaney In Concert is making a stop in Toledo.

See the stand-up comedian live on Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 pm at the Stranahan Theatre.

His stand-up tours have sold out venues including Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

Mulaney, two-time Emmy award winner and award-winning WGA writer, actor and comedian can be seen in his latest Netflix comedy special, BABY J, discussing his experiences with drug addiction, described as a “chaotic intervention.”

BABY J, his first stand-up special in five years, followed Kid Gorgeous in 2018, which can also be seen on Netflix.

His comedic talent has landed him jobs writing on Saturday Night Live, where he wrote hilarious comedy sketches from 2008 to 2013. He has also hosted the show five times, landing him on the ‘Five-Timers Club’ alongside other comedic legends including Tom Hanks, Danny DeVito and Melissa McCarthy.

Mulaney is also known for his collaborative friendship with Nick Kroll.

Kroll and Mulaney first began working together in the early 2000s at a comedy show in New York, where the discussion for their Broadway act Oh, Hello began. The characters from the comedy show first appeared on the Kroll Show in 2013 and made their way to Broadway in 2016 for 138 performances. Watch it now on Netflix.

The comedy duo continued their collaborative genius in the hit show, Big Mouth, which is about Kroll’s childhood. In the show, Mulaney plays alongside Kroll as his best friend, Andrew Glouberman.

You can also see Mulaney perform in his critically acclaimed musical variety show, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch on Netflix with numerous special guests including David Byrne, Jake Gyllenhaal and Natasha Lyonne.

Tickets can be purchased to see Mulaney’s comedic genius on ETix, starting at $69.50.

For more information on John Mulaney In Concert at the Stranahan Theatre, visit https://stranahantheater.com/event/john-mulaney/stranahan-theater/toledo-ohio/.