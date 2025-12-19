Inside the Glass City Wranglers’ Community Approach to Basketball

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo is known for its sports culture, from the Mud Hens in the summer to the Walleye on the ice. On the basketball court, the Glass City Wranglers have been steadily carving out their place. The team has grown year over year, shaped by local roots, returning athletes and a focus on player development and community connection.

Joshua Radtkin, the Wranglers’ executive director, runs the organization with his wife, Jes, who serves as vice president. The program traces its recent foundation to Freddie and Dave Zamora, who began building a local semi-pro team before Radtkin stepped in to rebrand, reorganize and expand its direction. Ben Schofield serves as the team’s head coach.

Under their leadership, the Wranglers have competed in The Basketball League (TBL) in the United States and last season played in the Basketball Super League (BSL) in Canada, creating visibility, building relationships and playing in larger arenas. The team will return to TBL for the 2026 season, with preseason road exhibitions against BSL teams.

“I had a seven-to-ten-year plan to eventually get us downtown,” Radtkin said. “We accomplished that goal sooner than anticipated.”

Radtkin said the move downtown has helped shape the game-day atmosphere into something more complete.

“Our home games are now a full professional entertainment experience,” he said. “Fans can enjoy concessions, adult beverages, our new dance team, mascot involvement and entertainment throughout the game.”

This all helps to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, regardless of whether they consider themselves basketball fans.

“Even if someone isn’t a big basketball fan, our home games are a chance for families to get together and enjoy a safe, affordable night out,” Radtkin said. “It brings people downtown, supports local businesses and gives families something fun to be part of together.”

Building a foundation for Toledo basketball

In its early seasons, the team played home games at Scott, Owens, Bowsher and Maumee Valley Country Day high schools. The intention was to reach different neighborhoods and introduce the organization to fans across the city.

“It helped us connect with different communities and show that we were serious about growing something real,” Radtkin said, adding that the focus has always been creating an environment that is affordable, welcoming and enjoyable for families.

“From day one, we have promoted family-fun, affordable, professional basketball.”

The Glass City Wranglers’ players who shape the team

The Wranglers’ roster has always included a mix of local players and athletes from across the country. Early groups leaned heavily on Toledo-area athletes returning home after college careers. As the organization grew, it began attracting former Division I athletes, G League players, and athletes with international professional experience.

One player who has remained central to the team’s identity is Devonte Pratt, a Toledo native and former Rogers High School standout who helped lead the Rams to state runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2013.

“Playing at Rogers taught me discipline, teamwork and how to compete with purpose,” Pratt said. “It wasn’t just about winning. It was about learning how to lead, stay humble and push through adversity. Those experiences built the foundation for how I approach the game today.”

Those lessons, he said, stayed with him well beyond high school and helped shape what it means for him to play in Toledo now.

“It gives me a chance to inspire the next generation, to show kids that they can chase their dreams right where they come from,” he said. “It’s bigger than basketball; it’s about giving back to the community that raised me.”

Pratt, with the help of the Wranglers’ coaching staff and culture, has catapulted himself into SlamBall on ESPN.

“Playing for the Wranglers helped keep my skills sharp, staying active and on point for other jobs I’ve had,” he said. “The pace, physicality and teamwork with the Wranglers translated perfectly into that next level of competition.”

He emphasized that the real work goes deeper than game day.“

People don’t always see the grind behind the scenes,” Pratt said. “The early mornings, late nights and constant focus it takes to stay sharp. It’s not just talent; it’s about commitment, mental toughness and a real love for the game.”

“The brotherhood and support system make the Wranglers special,” he said. “It’s more than just teammates. It’s family.”

Glass City Wranglers’ in the Toledo community

Service to the community remains a core element of the Wranglers’ identity. Players and staff participate in youth programs, school visits, holiday drives and local nonprofit support efforts. Even players who take opportunities elsewhere often return to take part in clinics or special events.

The organization has also expanded its reach through broadcasts on BCSN, where viewership has increased each year.

“Everyone who comes to a game leaves with a smile on their face,” Radtkin said. “They have fun, and they are fans for life.”

Looking ahead to the Wranglers 2026 season

The Wranglers 2026 season includes 10 home games, with preseason exhibitions against Basketball Super League teams. The full schedule will be released early next year.

“Winning games is one thing. What makes all of this worthwhile is getting people to come to your games and to believe in what you are doing,” Radtkin said. “We have done that by being visible, by being real and by making it fun.”

“A successful season is when fans are smiling, laughing and leaving with memories,” he said. “That is success to us.”

Schedule and ticket updates will be shared in early 2026. Fans can follow the Wranglers on social media or visit glasscitywranglers.com for roster announcements and community events.