Infinite Images: The Art of Algorithms Opens at the Toledo Museum of Art

The Toledo Museum of Art is proud to present Infinite Images: The Art of Algorithms, a bold and thought-provoking new exhibition that opens on Thursday, October 16 at 11am at 2445 Monroe Street. This cutting-edge show explores the intersection of art, mathematics and machine logic, revealing how artists across centuries have used algorithmic processes—from handcrafted patterns to computer code—to explore beauty, structure and chance.

Infinite Images charts a fascinating journey through time, beginning with ancient Islamic geometric designs, continuing through the mid-20th-century pioneers of computer art and arriving at the contemporary moment, where digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative adversarial networks and blockchain technologies to craft art that is both deeply personal and computationally complex.

At the heart of the exhibition is the idea that creativity doesn’t always require full control. Instead, these artists intentionally surrender part of the creative process to algorithms—predefined sets of rules or systems—to allow for unexpected and often stunning outcomes. The result is a collection of works that challenge our understanding of authorship, spontaneity and the very nature of what it means to create.

Featured Artists Include:

Sofia Crespo – known for her biologically-inspired AI art

Tyler Hobbs – creator of the influential Fidenza generative series

Snowfro – artist and founder of Art Blocks, a generative art platform

Casey Reas – co-creator of Processing and a pioneer in software-based art

Vera Molnar – widely considered one of the first digital artists

Anni and Josef Albers – Bauhaus legends whose rule-based compositions laid the groundwork for systematic abstraction

Sol LeWitt – whose wall drawings were based on written instructions, making him a precursor to algorithmic thinking in art

Together, these artists represent a rich spectrum of practices, from hand-drawn conceptual systems to entirely autonomous digital processes. Visitors can expect a dynamic experience that includes interactive installations, screen-based works, physical prints and even pieces minted on the blockchain.

Curated by Julia Kaganskiy, a renowned curator and strategist in the field of digital art and emerging technologies, Infinite Images poses timely questions about how we define creativity in the digital age. Is the algorithm merely a tool—or can it be a co-creator? How do code and computation expand the boundaries of visual language? What does authorship mean when the artist is also the system architect?

Plan Your Visit:

The exhibition opens to the public on October 16 and will run through November 30. Admission is free with general entry to the museum.

For more information visit toledomuseum.org (419) 255-8000