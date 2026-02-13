Inexperienced Political Candidates Explain Their Motivation To Run

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

“People don’t make the decisions. They choose the people who make the decisions.”

-President Jed Bartlet of the TV Show “The West Wing”

Donald Trump ran—and won—without prior political experience before he was elected president in 2016. Nationally or locally, a decision to run for public office carries risk and responsibility. And it’s not easy.

Harold Harris was fed up. His frustration motivated him to run for Toledo mayor last year.

He didn’t win but he did receive 2,863 votes. He focused his campaign on voter concerns. “That’s why I looked at politics,” he said. “We got all these politicians out there. They speak the same game; they tell the same story.” He dismissed it as a cookie cutter approach, “and when you bake them in the oven, they all look the same.”

Despite having no experience as an office holder, he jumped into the race. “I was tired of all the talking points and said we need a person that’s going to make real promises. Keep the things that people really want and deliver. I think people followed me and listened to me.”

David Gedert says government overreach prompted him to run this year for the 9th district Congressional seat. The Libertarian party candidate owns a local food truck. “I saw a government that was actively working against those very best interests. The hardest challenge I faced as a small business owner was the local government…that is supposed to uplift the people and help small businesses and the economy.” Gedert, also known as drag queen Sugar Vermont, insists this is a time for change. “But change will not happen unless somebody stands up and says, do you know what? Let’s make this happen.” Like Harris, Gedert believes there’s not much daylight between the two major political parties, “paid for by the same corporations and the same billionaires. There’s a left wing and a right wing, and they’re on the same bird.”

He admits his candidacy is a longshot but remains confident he will at least help shape the conversation. “I’ve never done anything the usual way. And so why would I think I would enter politics in the usual way?”

Erin Kramer’s decision to run for Toledo City Council came after years of involvement in protests on behalf of organizations including Moms Demand Action. “I kept dipping my toe in and getting a little more involved.” She applied for an open seat on council. When she wasn’t appointed, others encouraged her to run for election. “I was exhausted and pretty disappointed.” But after attending training sessions about how to run for office and helping others campaign, “I was ready to get my petitions, and I was ready to go.” She decided to run because “I really just want to make a difference, a positive difference in the community. I’ve lived in Toledo most of my life.” But gun violence was a key factor in her decision. “I’ve met a lot of Toledoans who have been affected by gun violence, a lot of moms who have lost their sons to gun violence.” She sees herself in a position to address other issues by helping make some changes.

Kramer works full time at Owens Community College and says, “I really like that City Council allows me the flexibility to work for the city but also keep the job that I love.” After winning, she attended her first meeting as an at-large council member in January.

Kramer, Gedert and Harris offered different perspectives to voters but hold one common value. Despite not holding office previously, they ran to make a difference.

For additional voting information: lucascountyohiovotes.gov