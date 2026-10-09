Humanity Meets AI in New Play, “Is Anybody There?

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Local playwright pens inspiring tale about humanity’s relationship with technology

“What does it mean to be human in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence?”

Toledo playgoers will step outside their traditional theater experience this October with an original play titled, “Is Anybody There?”.

Written and performed by Joni Arredia and directed by Juliette Quinlan, this two-woman play explores the relationship between AI and humanity. With one woman being human and the other AI, “Is Anybody There?” aims to connect with its audience through senses and memory.

Returning to Northwest Ohio after two decades in Chicago, the idea for the story began last year following a conversation between Arredia and a neighbor. After auditioning for a different two-woman play and not getting cast, the playwright explains that it was a neighbor who encouraged her to write her own two-woman show, inspired by humanity’s burgeoning relationship with artificial intelligence.

While in Chicago, Arredia wrote and produced two original plays titled, “Resurfacing” and “Stoop Time”. With the latter drawing influence from her volunteer work in Haiti, the playwright was able to turn its success into support for women and children in the Caribbean country.

“Is Anybody There?” will be Arredia’s first self-written play since 2014, and her first time acting since 2019. While writing professionally for many years, outside of theater, she has written and published two books, and enjoys writing letters to loved ones in her spare time.

“[The play] resonates with every age and walk of life. People remember how they felt in your company, not what you say.”

When asked about her work being showcased in her hometown, Arredia says, “I’m tickled pink! I’m so happy to bring this beautiful story here.

Described as personal and unexpectedly provocative, “Is Anybody There?” is not a play about artificial intelligence, but instead a celebration of being human. “It’s a story about human connection and our senses. AI has one sense—it’s hearing,” Arredia says, “We have five senses.”

Through touch, taste, sight, sound and smell, “Is Anybody There?” directs its human audience by reintegrating us with our uniquely human characteristics that we frequently take for granted.

Featuring 90 minutes of witty and thought-provoking dialogue, Arredia invites you to step inside a world that reminds audiences about the art of human bonds. “To me, this is all about reminding people that we need each other and that being a human is extraordinary”.

“This play is a sensory experience for the whole audience,” Arredia says, “It’s going to have that butterfly effect for everybody.”

“Is Anybody There?” will be live on October 20, 21 and 22 in the Black Box Studio at Toledo School for the Arts. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite where a portion of the profits will be donated to HUT Outreach, Toledo School for the Arts and The Ability Center of Greater Toledo.

Tuesday, October 20 – Thursday, October 22 all at 7pm. Black Box Studio. Toledo School for the Arts. 333 14th St.