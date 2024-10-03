Hudson Gallery Presents Color, Chaos and Harmony

Hudson Gallery is opening a new exhibit this October.

Color, Chaos and Harmony will open Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Four artists will be on display during the exhibit, Kathleen Pahl, Doug Salveson, Skot Horn and John McLaughlin.

“Color, Chaos and Harmony offer the viewer a diverse exploration of various approaches to the discipline of abstraction. The four artists converge from different points, each embodying the distinctive language of abstraction while expressing their own personal voice. Taken together their works are a dialogue of engaging color, visual expressions of impulses and tactile forms,” Hudson Gallery wrote on the website. “The paintings in this exhibition balance the traditions of abstraction with the spirit of innovation, seeking harmony in constant change and contrasting perceptible shape with conceptual investigation.”

The exhibit opens during the Red Bird 109th Month of the Friday Art Walk that takes place every first Friday of the month in downtown Sylvania from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Hudson Gallery is located in downtown Sylvania and is one of the founding members of the Red Bird Art District. The gallery is recognized as a premier venue for original art in Northwest Ohio. Hudson Gallery was established in 2003 as an art venue committed to exhibiting the works of temporary artists, including regional and national artists.

For more information on Color, Chaos and Harmony at Hudson Gallery, visit mailchi.mp/734b71678db0/mille-guldbeck-trace-april-5th-10943442?fbclid=IwY2xjawFnwd1leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHfhZmf1s80maaRBLewYRj_TbUZtIY3iaend5yE75whKrAEl4TEFKjZL3Tg_aem_Cc9WBXxy5vIBAuJGsmGZLA.