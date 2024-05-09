Hudson Gallery Opens “Bird Song” Exhibit

Hudson Gallery, 4645 North Main St., Sylvania, recently opened a new exhibit that will make your imagination soar, with an exhibit dedicated to our avian companions, entitled “Bird Song.”

Enjoy art created by nine of Hudson Gallery’s artists’ depictions of birds. The exhibit is available to see now until June 1 during their business hours, Tuesday through Friday 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays 10 am to 3 pm.

“Majestic yet fragile birds depicted in this eclectic show titled Bird Song. Artistic interpretations created in ceramic, wood, acrylic and oil covering everything from whimsy to realism,” a Husdon Gallery spokesperson said in a statement.

The gallery is celebrating both the beginning of Spring in May and the annual warbler migration, which peaks in May here in Northwest Ohio.

Artists that will be exhibiting their work include Justin Kellner, Ladislav Hanka, Jan Thomas, Barbra Hudson, Richard Reed, Candance Compton Pappas, Shawne Camp, Skot Horn and Bret Hines. Each artist has a unique and distinct way of depicting birds.

“The simple idea of something so familiar to us all, birds, is expressed in so many ways by this wonderful grouping of talented artists,” a spokesperson said.

Hudson Gallery, located in a restored 1800’s building in Sylvania was established in 2004 as a founding member of the Red Bird Art District. The gallery is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier art venues, exhibiting local, regional and national artists in a variety of mediums.

For more information on Hudson Gallery and their Bird Song exhibit or other upcoming exhibits, visit hudsongallery.net.