Hop Chef Season 6: A T-Town Culinary Throwdown

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Toledo’s food scene punches well above its weight. Our Mediterranean food has always been second to none, but we’ve also managed to attract an exciting mix of chefs and cuisines from outside that wheelhouse. And, since 2021, Maumee Bay Brewing Company has spotlighted the fantastic cooking happening across the 419 with their Hop Chef culinary competition. No points for guessing how they thought up the name. The sixth-annual iteration is coming up very soon— Thursday, April 30, in fact, starting at 6pm in Maumee Bay’s 201 Morris St Warehouse. Toledo foodies take note, because tickets are still available and the beer-infused competition is not one to miss if you want a chance to sample what Toledo’s best chefs have to offer. And, as a cherry on top, everything contributes to a good cause, with the event raising money for Humane Ohio.

A delicious competition

Since its launch, MBCC’s Hop Chef has become a mainstay in Toledo’s annual culinary calendar. Before the event, each contestant randomly selects one of the brewery’s beers, then creates a single dish that showcases both the chosen beer and his or her culinary skills. Each chef’s handiwork becomes a course in a menu to be served to Toledoans in an energetic one-night-only shindig. Special guest judges will deliberate and award the Hop Chef trophy. Local professional emcee, Vince Croci, will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies and guests can bid in a silent auction that will also support Humane Ohio. And, of course, there will be live music— provided this year by Bedford, Michigan, singer-songwriter, Ben Belleas. But, at the center of it all are the chefs that are competing for the coveted title of “Hop Chef.”

Meet the chefs

Speaking of chefs, the competitors in Hop Chef: Season 6 represent some of the very best culinary programs in the Toledo area, from Perrysburg all the way up to Lambertville, Michigan. Jamie Perkins— sous chef of the Toledo Zoo’s catering program— returns as the one to beat after taking the Season 5 crown last year. The newcomer in the group is Riverside Barbecue Company’s owner and chef, Paul Matthews, though he brings 38 years of kitchen experience to his relatively young Ostrich Town BBQ joint. Head Chefs Cameron Meyer & Matthew Hubbard are one of two teams competing, carrying the banner for Rosaria’s on 3rd and Rosie’s Italian Grille, respectively. Shobu by Kengo’s chef Mike Pawliski brings some high-rolling flair to proceedings, hailing from the Hollywood Casino sushi and yakitori establishment. The second duo competing, and the only competitors crossing state lines, chefs Jason Sahadi & Chris Loe are representing Lambertville’s Mason Jar Tap & Grill. Rounding out the group and not to be outdone is Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s very own Damian Clarke. It’s a star-studded field and, for what it’s worth, a great list of restaurants to visit before or after the Hop Chef smackdown.

Tickets to the April 30 event are $81.88. Great food, great beer and a great cause make a great excuse to get out there and celebrate Toledo’s culinary highlights.

The Warehouse at Maumee Bay Brewing Company. 201 Morris St. Thursday, April 30 5pm doors, 6pm event. eventbrite.com/e/hop-chef-season-5-tickets-1983978812034