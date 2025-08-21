Honoring a Legacy, Empowering the Future: 10 Years of Women of Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Celebrating a Decade of Impact and Empowerment

This August marks a remarkable milestone for Women of Toledo (WOT) as the organization celebrates its 10-year anniversary of advocacy, empowerment, and leadership development for women and girls in the Toledo community. Aligned with Women’s Equality Day, the event titled “The Status of Women: A Decade of Purpose, A Future Worth Fighting For” is set to be a powerful evening of recognition, reflection, and renewed commitment to gender equity.

The celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Downtown (101 N. Summit St.), beginning with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by the program from 6–7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect an inspiring atmosphere featuring heavy appetizers, networking, a silent auction, and a cash bar.

A Community Coming Together

This year’s event is co-chaired by Maria Arcocha White, Founder and CEO of Inclusity, a woman- and minority-owned consulting firm based in Perrysburg. White, a longtime advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been instrumental in bringing the event to life—especially at a time when WOT is facing significant budget cuts and challenges in sustaining its impactful programming.

“I was hesitant to become an entrepreneur,” White shared. “But it was with my husband’s support that I took the leap and created Inclusity. My intention was to help people become more aware of their biases and behave inclusively. That mission naturally aligned with Women of Toledo.”

Honoring Champions of Equality

The event will recognize 10 individuals and 10 businesses that have played pivotal roles in supporting WOT’s mission over the past decade. The evening will also feature a keynote from Dr. Soon-Young Yoon, a global advocate for women’s rights and a representative of international women’s alliances. You can learn more about her work at soon-young.com.

To learn more or register, visit: womenoftoledo.org/events/2025statusofwomen

From Havana to Toledo: Maria Arcocha White’s Journey

An immigrant from Havana, Cuba, White arrived in the U.S. not speaking English. Her personal and professional journey has been one of resilience and purpose.

“Living a curious life and meeting people from diverse backgrounds has enriched me,” she said. “Creating Inclusity allowed me to build environments where people can be their authentic selves and succeed. And through that work, I found Women of Toledo—an organization that welcomes everyone and shares the same goal of advancing women.”

When she returned to Toledo, Maria credits WOT with helping her reconnect with a strong, supportive network of women. Her message to women is clear:

“Own your power. Stand up for yourself and for what matters. We have a voice—and we should use it.”

Women of Toledo: Programs, Progress, and Perseverance

Despite recent financial obstacles, WOT continues to make an impact through key programs including:

Mentorship Initiatives

Economic Development & Business Start-Up Support

Girls HUB (Leadership Skills for Ages 11–17)

HeForShe (Engaging Men in Gender Equity Conversations)

“Organizations like WOT and Inclusity are at risk,” White warned. “DEI efforts are under threat from government funding cuts. But even with limited resources, we’re pushing forward. We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got.”

Get Involved

Whether you’re looking to attend events, volunteer, or donate, WOT offers many ways to connect and contribute to their mission of equity and empowerment: