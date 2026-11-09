Holiday Market Roundup 2026: Your Guide to Northwest Ohio’s Best Holiday Markets

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, bringing festive markets, handmade treasures and plenty of opportunities to shop local. From artisan craft fairs and vintage finds to open-air Christmas markets filled with seasonal treats, live entertainment and holiday cheer, Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan offer something for every kind of shopper. Whether you’re searching for one-of-a-kind gifts, supporting local makers or simply soaking up the magic of the season, these holiday markets are worth adding to your calendar.

November 27–29, December 4–6, 11–13 & 18–19

3rd Annual Sandusky Christmas Market

Celebrate the holiday season at the expanded Sandusky Christmas Market, featuring festive vendors, unique gifts, holiday food and drinks, live entertainment, children’s activities and a Christmas tree lighting. Enjoy four weekends of holiday fun, with wooden Christmas booths extending along Columbus Avenue, plus a community running event and a holiday storefront decorating contest. Fridays, 4–9pm; Saturdays, noon–9pm; Sundays, noon–4pm. Schade-Mylander Plaza and downtown Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. The market concludes with a fireworks display on December 19.

Saturday, November 14

Maker’s Mart: Holiday 2026

Shop unique handmade gifts and discover the work of more than 70 local artists and Midwest makers at Toledo’s popular indie craft fair. Find one-of-a-kind art, accessories, home goods and more while supporting independent creatives. 11am–6pm, admission $5. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.

Saturday, November 14

3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar

Kick off the holiday shopping season at Tree City Market’s Holiday Bazaar, featuring a curated selection of local makers, boutiques, artisans and bakers, plus food trucks and family-friendly activities. Browse unique gifts and handmade goods while supporting local businesses. 11am–4pm, free admission and parking. The Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania.

November 17

Yark’s Holiday Village

Get a head start on holiday shopping at Yark’s first Holiday Village, featuring more than 50 local vendors offering handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, candles and unique gifts. Enjoy dinner from a food truck, complimentary hot cocoa and a children’s craft station while supporting local businesses. Tuesday, 5–8pm. Yark Chevrolet, Perrysburg 26997 N Dixie Hwy.

Saturday–Sunday, November 28–29

Crafts for Christmas

Shop a two-day holiday craft show hosted by the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild, featuring fine handmade, juried crafts, unique gifts and festive holiday décor. Visitors can also support the Toys for Tots program through donations. Saturday, 9am–4pm; Sunday, 11am–4pm. Lucas County Recreation Center, Maumee.

Daily throughout December

Downtown Woodville Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Explore downtown Woodville with an interactive, holiday-themed mobile scavenger hunt that guides participants past festive light displays and historic landmarks. Complete seasonal challenges while discovering local shops and enjoying the holiday atmosphere. Daily throughout December, tickets start at $12.99 per person. Downtown Woodville. Book digital passes at ScavengerHunt.com.

Wednesday, December 2

St. Francis de Sales School Shopping Knight

Get a head start on holiday shopping at this local vendor event featuring a variety of vendors and gift ideas. Browse unique finds while supporting local businesses and enjoy an evening of holiday shopping. Free admission. St. Francis de Sales School.

Friday, December 4

Miracle on Main Street

Celebrate the holiday season in downtown Sylvania with a festive weekend featuring a tree lighting ceremony, student performances, a First Friday Art Walk, holiday crafts, a Mistletoe Market and a lighted parade. Friday, 5–8pm, Main Street Downtown Sylvania.

Saturday, December 5

Holiday Night Market at Lamson’s

Step into the holiday spirit at this nostalgic, department-store-themed market featuring around 120 local artisans, food trucks, craft drinks and a cozy lounge. Enjoy a free hot cocoa bar, a gift-wrapping station and a visit from Santa while shopping for unique holiday gifts. 4–10pm, admission $5. Historic Lamson’s Department Store, Grand Lobby, 600 Jefferson Ave.

Saturday, December 5

Fremont Federal Credit Union Christmas Market

Celebrate the holiday season at this festive open-air market in downtown Fremont, featuring local produce, holiday treats, custom woodwork, winter clothing and live holiday music. Browse unique gifts, support local vendors and enjoy the cheerful atmosphere of this downtown holiday tradition. Free. 9am-2pm. Downtown Fremont.

Sunday, December 6

Sundays at the Market (Formerly Finders Keepers)

Shop one of the region’s largest holiday markets, featuring more than 150 vendors offering festive décor, clothing, handmade goods and sweet treats. Enjoy a festive atmosphere with special appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch while searching for unique gifts and seasonal finds. 10am–4pm, admission $5. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave.

Sunday, December 13

The Vintage Market: Holiday Market

Shop a festive holiday market featuring more than 150 indoor and outdoor vendors offering vintage and antique treasures, artisan crafts, unique gifts and holiday décor. Enjoy food trucks, live music and special holiday activities while discovering one-of-a-kind finds for everyone on your list. 10am–4pm, Monroe County Fairgrounds, 3775 S. Custer Rd., Monroe, Michigan.

Sunday, December 13

Winter Festival of Crafts

Browse a juried holiday craft show presented by the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild, featuring high-quality, locally handmade goods including holiday wreaths, woodworking, jewelry, fragrances and seasonal décor. Find unique gifts while supporting local artisans. 11am–4pm, free admission and parking. Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, Sylvania.