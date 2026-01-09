Hitched at Hollywood – Vegas Edition Brings Glitz, Romance and Elvis to Valentine’s Day

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Say “I do,” renew your vows, or strike a pose in a one-of-a-kind Hollywood-meets-Vegas experience at Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Valentine’s Day 2026 is about to get a serious dose of sparkle. On Saturday, February 14, Hollywood Casino Toledo invites couples to celebrate love in unforgettable fashion with Hitched at Hollywood – Vegas Edition, an immersive, VIP-style event that blends romance, glamour and playful Las Vegas flair—all for $54.74 per couple.

Whether you’re walking down the aisle, renewing vows, popping the question or simply capturing a memorable photoshoot, this limited-capacity experience offers something truly special for couples looking to do Valentine’s Day differently.

A red-carpet romance experience

Running from 4:30–9:00pm Hitched at Hollywood features 10 exclusive sessions, each lasting 20 minutes, ensuring an intimate, personalized celebration for every couple. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be treated like Hollywood royalty.

Your evening begins with a golf cart escort from Security, whisking you away to the Vegas Chapel Pop-Up. After your session, you’ll be chauffeured just as stylishly to your romantic dinner for two at Final Cut Steakhouse.

Inside the hitched at hollywood chapel

At the heart of the experience is the Hitched at Hollywood Chapel, a beautifully themed mini-chapel designed for weddings, vow renewals, engagements, or just-for-fun photoshoots. The space includes playful props like veils, bow ties and more to help capture the moment, along with seating for up to six guests, so close friends or family can share in your celebration.

To make the moment truly unforgettable, an ordained Elvis will be on-site and available to officiate ceremonies or vow renewals in true Vegas style. Whether you’re making it official or just leaning into the fun, Elvis adds a memorable twist you won’t find anywhere else in Toledo.

Dinner, champagne and sweet details

Each couple receives a complimentary bottle of champagne upon arrival at the chapel to toast the occasion. Following your session, enjoy a dinner for two at Final Cut Steakhouse, complete with a dining credit provided by Hollywood Casino Toledo and a signature specialty dessert created exclusively for the event.

The dining credit is not valid on alcohol, and any amount exceeding the credit—along with tax and gratuity—is the couple’s responsibility. Couples can choose to dine the same evening or receive a credit to return on another date, with selections made during purchase.

Memories that last beyond the night

To ensure the magic lives on, each couple will receive 10 professionally edited photos, capturing the glamour, love, and fun of their Hitched at Hollywood experience.

From the red carpet arrival to champagne toasts and a serenade from Elvis himself, Hitched at Hollywood – Vegas Edition turns Valentine’s Day into a love story worth remembering. It’s playful, glamorous and just the right amount of over-the-top—perfect for couples who believe romance should be celebrated boldly. With limited sessions available, now is the time to claim your moment and make February 14 a date you’ll never forget.

Spots are limited, book now here.