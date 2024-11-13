Historic Libbey House’s Annual Holiday Trunk Sale Highlights Local Artists

The Holiday Trunk Sale at Toledo’s historic Libbey House is an annual shopping event highlighting local artists and craftsmen in a vibrant, historic setting. This year’s Trunk Sale, on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23, brings together an array of talented local artists, including Adam Goldberg, Frazier Phibbs, and Leonard Marty, making it an ideal destination for unique holiday shopping while supporting the local arts community.

The sale kicks off with a Preview Party on Friday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 8 pm. Admission is $25 per person, granting exclusive early access to an elegant evening of shopping, hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails. Guests will also enjoy a live painting demonstration by local artist Aaron Bivins, bringing a creative and engaging flair to the event. Additionally, the Preview Party features a silent auction with unique items up for bid, with all proceeds going toward the ongoing restoration of the historic Libbey House. This intimate event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the local artisan community in a festive atmosphere.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Holiday Trunk Sale opens to the public from 11 am to 6 pm, with a $10 admission fee. Shoppers can browse an assortment of local vendors offering handmade jewelry, artisan foods, home decor, holiday ornaments, clothing and other unique gift items. The Libbey House itself, decorated for the holiday season, provides a cozy and inviting setting, making this event an enjoyable outing for holiday shoppers and art enthusiasts alike.

Located in Toledo’s Historic Old West End at 2008 Scottwood Ave., the Libbey House is a treasured Toledo landmark with a rich architectural legacy. Accessible parking for those requiring it is available at the rear of the house off Woodruff Ave., and an accessible ramp is conveniently located next to the parking area.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit libbeyhouse.org.