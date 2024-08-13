Hildo August 2024: Down Ticket

Hey boyo, you hear the news?

In case you been living under a rock, or in an off-the-grid cabin, let me fill ya in, it finally happened. One of the way-too-old-to-know-better grandpas bowed out of the race for President of the You Ess of Ay.

That’s right, sonny boy, uncle Joe passed the torch to a fifty something and gave up the ghost. Not literally, but whatever.

So now the D candidate looks like it’s gonna be a decades younger, progressive, staunchly pro-choice and decidedly female woman who can recognize the stairs and give coherent public speeches. Energy up, Pauly boy!

Local connections

Hey, whoa, cut the crap, huh? What’s da deal? What had this to do with City Politics? Hoo, boy, are you outta da loop!

Dig this. Nobody, and I mean nobody, was motivated to take time out to run to the polls and elect an addled boomer who refused to intone the word abortion. Oh sure, stave off the fascist takeover, yadda yadda yadda. If I gots the time, sure, but I might wanna go see the Bad Boys remake matinee instead.

But now? Holy shite, all me vatos are motivated, excited, literally jonezin’ to go vote.

So dig. Our side is suddenly gone be surgin’ to the polls. And guess what? The down the ballot candidates, those local candidates, get the hit too.

Take county commish. D Pete Gerken v nice guy, but R, Tom Waniewski. Mighta been a close race before. Now Petey catches the Momala wave and blows Tommy boy outta da water.

Then there’s A Lo. Ya know, Anita Lopez? Yeah, she jumps jobs every new moon, but she got appointed commish earlier dis year. Then did her typical stupid shite. Allegedly bullied an assistant in the commissioner’s office and cost the county thirty grand in a settlement.

A Lo has a long history of this behavior. Heck, years ago her best friend fled her side because A Lo was such a, well, let’s just say A Lo was less than nice.

A Lo’s opponent is some dude named, well, I forget his name, but anyway, as the wave crashes on Lucas the County, who cares? Nobody knows A Lo’s past, and her path is now paved with gold. A shoo in.

Then there’s judges. Yeah, like that guy that treated your bff so mean. Nobody knows who the heck they are, but now that there’s excitement in the air, the also-ran judge candidates are the yeah-me-toos. Incumbents, challengers, fuggettaboutit. If they’re followed by a D on the ballot then they’re good enough for me.

Young Americans

Anti-gerrymandering is on the ballot, too. Literally. Never mind what gerrymandering means. Trust me it’s bad. Vote to end it

But the right for women to control their bodies is on the ballot too. Not literally, this time, but still. And LGBTQ rights. And the right to live like you wanna live.

Get excited, buddy boy. Voting matters, and we got a reason to vote early and often.

Blue voters are gonna be excited to vote, up and down the ticket.

When us youth show up, and we will show up, we can make the world we wanna live in.

And we can win!