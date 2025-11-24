Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass Bring Iconic Sound to Toledo for One-Night-Only Performance

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Live Arts Toledo will welcome one of the most influential figures in American pop music this spring as Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights take the stage at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater on Saturday, May 16.

The performance celebrates the 60th anniversary of Alpert’s groundbreaking 1965 album Whipped Cream & Other Delights. This performance is generously supported by John and Barbara Burson.

Who are Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass?

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass were one of the most popular musical acts of the 1960s, blending upbeat brass arrangements with Latin, jazz and pop influences. Known for their bright, infectious sound, the group topped charts with hits such as “A Taste of Honey,” “Spanish Flea,” “Tijuana Taxi” and “The Lonely Bull.”

Their music became instantly recognizable on radio, television, film and even game shows, shaping the sound of mid-century American pop culture. At their height, the band’s albums outsold even The Beatles, cementing Alpert’s status as a cultural icon.

Herb Alpert himself is a nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winner, a celebrated trumpeter and the co-founder of A&M Records, one of the most successful independent record labels in history.

A celebratory evening of music and memories

The Toledo performance will feature Alpert’s dynamic new Tijuana Brass band performing the hits that fans know and love, including “Ladyfingers,” “Spanish Flea,” “Tijuana Taxi,” “This Guy’s In Love With You” and more.

More than a traditional concert, the 90-minute event offers an immersive multimedia experience with vintage photos, rare video clips and memorabilia from Alpert’s remarkable career. Known for his warm onstage personality, Alpert will also share personal stories and take questions from the audience about his music, A&M Records and collaborations with iconic artists like The Carpenters, Sergio Mendes and Burt Bacharach.

Event information

What: Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Where: Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater

Tickets: on sale now

Info & Tickets: liveartstoledo.com/herb-alpert | 419.246.8000