Health Notes September 2024

Mindfulness Workshop: Mindful Eating and Gut Health

On Monday, Sept. 16, join NAMI of Greater Toledo for its Mindfulness Workshop at 5 pm. This interactive workshop will focus on mindful eating and gut health. The in-person event will take place at 4334 Secor Road and is free with registration. Register at www.eventbrite.com

Lucas County Regional Board of Health Meeting

The Lucas County Regional Board of Health meets on the 4th Thursday of each month at 8:45 am at the Downtown Lucas County Public Library, 325 N Michigan St. Board members will discuss current and future plans for the health of Toledo. Minutes of the gathering will be available to community members following the meeting. lucascountyhealth.com