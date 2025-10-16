Haunted Restaurants in Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Where Spirits Are Always on the Menu

As the crisp October wind whips through downtown Toledo and the veil between the living and the dead grows thinner, something eerie simmers beneath the surface of the city’s most beloved eateries. Haunted restaurants and bars across Toledo don’t just serve food and drinks—they offer a taste of the paranormal.

Some of these haunted hot spots were revealed in The Ghostly Tales of Toledo by Beth Hester, inspired by Haunted Toledo by Chris Bores. And while the food may be five stars, the ghostly company is… well, unpredictable.

Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer or just in it for the ghost stories, here’s your fright-filled guide to Toledo’s most haunted restaurants and bars.

Spaghetti Warehouse – 42 S. Superior St.

Where the pasta is warm… but the ghosts are colder.

Long before it became a go-to for family dinners and first dates, the Spaghetti Warehouse was a beer bottling plant—and that industrial past refuses to rest.

According to employees, objects vanish and reappear in strange places, chairs rearrange themselves overnight and sugar packets are found scattered across the floor like confetti from the other side. Guests report phantom touches—an invisible hand brushing a shoulder or tugging their hair.

Many believe a ghost named Sally haunts the main floor. Some say she met a tragic end in the building’s bottling days. Her spirit has been seen sitting silently in the antique trolley car after closing—always dressed in vintage attire.

But Sally isn’t alone.

A male spirit is believed to linger in the basement, where a heavy, oppressive energy often drives people away. And the attic? Objects have been seen flying through the air on their own. Even the bravest employees avoid going up there alone.

Firefly – 20 N. St. Clair St.

Flames, phantoms and fine dining.

Before it became the upscale Firefly Lounge, this site had a long and fiery history. Originally a home, then a drugstore, then a string of businesses—the current building has risen from the ashes, literally, after an earlier structure burned down.

But something was left behind.

Staff have reported hearing footsteps on empty floors, voices in vacant rooms, and even a disembodied voice calling out, “Hello, darling,” from the basement. Some say the hauntings intensified after a recent remodel, as if the renovations stirred something long dormant.

Tony Packo’s – 1902 Front St.

Home of the Hungarian hot dog… and perhaps something far older.

Tony Packo’s is a beloved East Toledo landmark made famous by the TV show MASH*, but the iconic eatery is known for more than just hot dogs and celebrity-signed buns.

Employees whisper about dark figures drifting through the basement and gift shop. Phantom footsteps echo below the floors, and chilling, invisible hands press against workers’ backs. A creature-sized shadow—too big for a rat, too low for a person—has been seen darting through the kitchen.

During a paranormal investigation, equipment flared to life with no one nearby and the sense of an unseen presence never left. Whether it’s the ghost of Tony himself… or something older… the spirits at Packo’s are never far behind the buns.

Mancy’s Steakhouse – 953 Phillips Ave

Classic cuts… with a side of chills.

Since 1921, Mancy’s has served some of the best steaks in the city—but also some of the creepiest vibes. Guests and staff alike have reported flickering lights, unexplained cold spots and the unmistakable sensation of being watched.

Whispers echo from nowhere. Silverware shifts on its own. And after hours, the silence doesn’t feel empty—it feels occupied. Some believe former patrons or long-forgotten employees may still linger, their presence stitched into the building like the scent of sizzling steak.

Georgjz419 – 1205 Adams St.

When the music stops… the spirits speak.

This vibrant LGBTQ+ bar is known for its inclusive vibes and electric nightlife—but when the music fades and the lights go dark, things get weird.

Phantom footsteps echo through empty rooms. Lights flicker on and off without cause. Staff report an eerie feeling of being watched, and shadowy figures have been seen slipping just out of sight.

Though no specific tragedy is tied to the site, the building carries an unmistakable energy—restless, watching, waiting. Maybe it’s a former tenant… or maybe it’s something that’s always been there.

El Camino Real – 2500 W. Sylvania Ave

Fajitas, margaritas… and murmurs in the dark.

By day, El Camino’s sizzles with festive vibes and flavorful food. But after closing time, a chill creeps in.

Shadowy figures flit across hallways. Lights flicker with no explanation. Some employees feel icy drafts rush past them, while others hear footsteps pacing in an otherwise silent building.

No tragic backstory, no known deaths—but the feeling remains: this place is haunted. Maybe it’s the land. Maybe it’s something tied to the building. Whatever it is, it doesn’t seem ready to leave.

The Oliver House – 27 Broadway St.

History never dies… and neither do its guests.

Now home to Maumee Bay Brewing Company and several other venues, the historic Oliver House was once a Civil War-era hotel. And not all guests checked out.

Unexplained voices, ghostly reflections and freezing cold spots make this a favorite for ghost hunters. The basement—once used as a morgue—is especially active. Some claim the ghost of a soldier still roams the halls, protecting secrets from a time long past.

Final Bite: Toledo’s Haunted Food Scene

From family restaurants to lively bars, Toledo’s haunted dining scene proves that some patrons never truly leave. Whether it’s a cold spot in the kitchen or a whisper in your ear, these spooky spots dish out more than just food—they serve the unexplained.

So, this Halloween if you’re craving a night out with a little paranormal flair, grab a flashlight and your appetite. Just don’t be surprised if your “plus one” isn’t on the reservation list…

Happy Haunting… and Bon Appétit.