Hamburger Mary’s Toledo: A Fresh Take on Fun Dining and Nightlife

Hamburger Mary’s Toledo is entering an exciting new era under fresh ownership, offering an upgraded experience that blends immersive dining, fabulous drag performances, and a vibrant nightlife scene. The new owners are committed to fostering a space that is inclusive and community-focused while maintaining the beloved venue’s legacy.

A New Era at Hamburger Mary’s: Immersive Dining and The Hideout Nightclub

The decision to take over Hamburger Mary’s Toledo was driven by a passion for creating an inclusive space for both longtime fans and newcomers. “The previous owners wanted to spend more time with their families,” says Thea Grabiec. “We knew we wanted to create a more immersive experience.” The new, smaller location brings guests closer to the action during shows. A major update is “The Hideout,” an 18+ nightclub on the second floor offering a New York City-style queer nightlife scene with late-night drag shows and diverse entertainment.

The Hideout is a versatile space open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and every other Sunday, offering everything from chill bar vibes to karaoke on Fridays and high-energy drag shows on Saturdays. Operating from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the nightclub caters to a variety of moods. Guests also enjoy convenient parking at a nearby lot behind the building on N. Erie Street for a maximum of $4 using the code HIDE25. The Mary’s Hideout Facebook page keeps guests updated on the night’s events.

New Changes and Continued Legacy

While The Hideout is the most notable update, there are other exciting changes. “We’ve revamped the menu with new burgers and cocktails and expanded our entertainment lineup, including a Saturday brunch show!” Grabiec shares. The new owners are also focused on community engagement, such as charity bingo events like the upcoming one on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, benefiting the Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter. “We’re building strong connections with local businesses and non-profits. It’s about supporting everyone,” Grabiec adds.

A Personal Connection and Exciting Future in Toledo

Thea’s deep connection to the LGBTQIA+ community stems from her time as a Drag King at Hamburger Mary’s West Hollywood. “It’s a full-circle moment,” she says, excited to bring her experience to Toledo. Along with co-owners Justin Guglielmini from New York City, Jayson Lay, and Dan Albridge, Thea is infusing fresh energy into the venue. “We’re bringing excitement from LA and NYC to this community,” she adds, focusing on revitalizing downtown with a dynamic, inclusive space.

Looking ahead, the team has big plans, including daily entertainment like other sister locations and a bigger-than-ever Toledo Pride Parade. “We’ll have amazing organizations and RuPaul’s girls to make this year’s Pride unforgettable,” Grabiec teases.

Why Visit Hamburger Mary’s Toledo?

Thea sums it up: “Come eat, drink, and be Mary!” Whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, the venue welcomes all. With shows five days a week, themed nights, rotating cocktails, and a funky burger of the month, it’s perfect for any celebration. “Everyone can feel comfortable just being themselves,” says Thea.

Hamburger Mary’s Toledo is becoming a downtown hotspot, celebrating inclusivity and fun. As the city revitalizes, the venue continues to shape the local landscape.

