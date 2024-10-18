Halloween in Toledo 2024 Event Roundup

SAT, Oct. 19
Make personalized bracelets with Ciara of Positive Vibes Crystals & More. Ticketed.
Happy Houseplant Co., 3440 Airport Hwy., Toledo
Happy Hour Halloween Bar Crawl
Bar hop in your best costume. Ticketed.
Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo
Back from the G’Rave’ 21+ Halloween Costume Party
The annual Halloween bash returns with live entertainment, drinks, prizes and more. Ticketed.
Schaller Memorial, 130 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg
Enjoy a night filled with fun and dance the night away! Prepare to experience a journey through decades as DJ Hershe spins today’s hits, 2000’s classics, hip hop, and R&B. Ticketed.
Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee
Get ready to eat, drink, and be scary at Science After Dark: Zombies, the most frightening night of the year. Enjoy a cash bar, quick bites, exclusive workshops, and more. Ticketed.
Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way, Toledo
Georgjz419 Presents: Nightmare on Adams
Outdoor and Indoor entertainment with DJ’s, drag shows and more!
Georgjz419, 1205 Adams St., Toledo
Haunted Frequencies ft RUVLO w/ Sharlitz Web
The night will host two stages, a costume contest giving away $600 total in cash prizes, and many Halloween shenanigans.
Magnolia’s, 710 Monroe St., Toledo
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Discover Halloween-inspired music at The Summit under the gentle glow of candlelight. Ticketed.
The Summit Toledo, 23 N. Summit St., Toledo
4 school buses will be crawling bar to bar highlighting bars on the west side. Ticketed.
Wheelin’ on the Rocks, 2640 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo
Kickstand Saloon’s Halloween party with live music from String Theory.
Kickstand Saloon, 2045 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo
SUN, Oct. 20
The Kickback Installment 2: Halloween Party
Get your best costumes ready to attend one of Toledo’s hottest drag shows.
Mary’s Hideout, 329 N. Huron St., Toledo
THUR, Oct. 24
Witches Night Out at Beautiful Blooms
Prepare for a bewitching time filled with designing a Halloween-themed floral arrangement, wicked treats, and scary good sales. Ticketed.
Beautiful Blooms by Jen, 5675 Main St., Sylvania
Planetarium Show: Spooky Space
Imagine seeing ghosts, faces, witches, and vampires in our pictures of objects in space. See these along with other spooky phenomena in space and learn about the science behind them. Also on Sun, Oct. 27 and Thur, Oct. 31.
Bowling Green State University, 1001 E Wooster St., Bowling Green
FRI, Oct. 25
Activities for kids and adults including costume contests, minature golf, scavenger hunt, festive treats, seasonal beverages and brews, music, and more. Through Wed., Oct. 30. Ticketed.
Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania
A frightful feast of spooky excitement and fantastic drink specials. Ticketed.
Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo
The Village Players will present the spine-tingling play through Nov. 3. Ticketed.
The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo
Toledo Ballet kicks off its 85th season with a new spooky ballet perfect for Halloween. Ticketed.
The Valentine Theatre, 410 N Superior St, Toledo
TolHouse becomes a haunted hideaway. Indulge in spooky drinks, dance to eerie beats, and experience surprises around every corner. Ticketed.
TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., Toledo
Costume contest, drink specials, DJ and more.
Goody’s Sports Nutz Saloon, 1311 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo
Costume contest, cash prizes, & drink specials.
Whales Tale Tavern, 5307 N. Summit St., Toledo
SAT, Oct. 26
Beauty Therapy Salon Halloween Party
Costume contest, DJ, treats and more.
Beauty Therapy Supply & Salon, 3312 Glanzman Rd, Toledo
Toledo Official Halloween Bar Crawl
A spooktacular night of bar-hopping. Ticketed.
Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo
Halloween Party @ Flip the Table
Costume contest, treats and games.
Flip the Table – Board Game Bar & Lounge, 3136 Central Ave., Toledo
Muddy is inviting all adults 21 and over to Hensville Parkfor live music, circus and fire performers, comedy show, and more. Ticketed.
Hensville Park, N St Clair St., Toledo
Big Band Halloween Dance Party
Dancing with Night Session Big Band. Ticketed.
Paulette’s Studio of Dance, 4853 Monroe St., Toledo
Halloween Party with Willow Run
Halloween Party at The Ottawa Tavern with performances by Willow Run, Honorable Mentions & more.
Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St., Toledo
Emo singalongs & a costume contest with live music from Deep Cuts.
Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St., Toledo
Halloween Costume Contest Party
Halloween party with live music from Afterglow and a costume contest.
Wheelin’ on the Rocks, 2640 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo
Party with a costume contest and live music from Parelle Universe.
Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St., Toledo
Halloween Party at The Toledo Yacht Club
Food, drinks, dancing and live music by WhiskeyGipsy.
The Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St., Toledo
SUN, Oct. 27
Lean into Halloween with this biscuit-centered brunch. Registration is required.
Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St., Toledo
THUR, Oct. 31
Trick or drink in your spookiest costume as you explore the best bars and pubs. Ticketed.
Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo