Halloween in Toledo 2024 Event Roundup

SAT, Oct. 19

Halloween Bracelet Workshop

Make personalized bracelets with Ciara of Positive Vibes Crystals & More. Ticketed.

Happy Houseplant Co., 3440 Airport Hwy., Toledo

Happy Hour Halloween Bar Crawl

Bar hop in your best costume. Ticketed.

Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo

Back from the G’Rave’ 21+ Halloween Costume Party

The annual Halloween bash returns with live entertainment, drinks, prizes and more. Ticketed.

Schaller Memorial, 130 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg

Halloween Costume Party

Enjoy a night filled with fun and dance the night away! Prepare to experience a journey through decades as DJ Hershe spins today’s hits, 2000’s classics, hip hop, and R&B. Ticketed.

Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee

Science After Dark: Zombies

Get ready to eat, drink, and be scary at Science After Dark: Zombies, the most frightening night of the year. Enjoy a cash bar, quick bites, exclusive workshops, and more. Ticketed.

Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way, Toledo

Georgjz419 Presents: Nightmare on Adams

Outdoor and Indoor entertainment with DJ’s, drag shows and more!

Georgjz419, 1205 Adams St., Toledo

Haunted Frequencies ft RUVLO w/ Sharlitz Web

The night will host two stages, a costume contest giving away $600 total in cash prizes, and many Halloween shenanigans.

Magnolia’s, 710 Monroe St., Toledo





Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Discover Halloween-inspired music at The Summit under the gentle glow of candlelight. Ticketed.

The Summit Toledo, 23 N. Summit St., Toledo



Zombie Bar Crawl

4 school buses will be crawling bar to bar highlighting bars on the west side. Ticketed.

Wheelin’ on the Rocks, 2640 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo

Halloween Costume Party

Kickstand Saloon’s Halloween party with live music from String Theory.

Kickstand Saloon, 2045 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo

SUN, Oct. 20

The Kickback Installment 2: Halloween Party

Get your best costumes ready to attend one of Toledo’s hottest drag shows.

Mary’s Hideout, 329 N. Huron St., Toledo

THUR, Oct. 24

Witches Night Out at Beautiful Blooms

Prepare for a bewitching time filled with designing a Halloween-themed floral arrangement, wicked treats, and scary good sales. Ticketed.

Beautiful Blooms by Jen, 5675 Main St., Sylvania



Planetarium Show: Spooky Space

Imagine seeing ghosts, faces, witches, and vampires in our pictures of objects in space. See these along with other spooky phenomena in space and learn about the science behind them. Also on Sun, Oct. 27 and Thur, Oct. 31.

Bowling Green State University, 1001 E Wooster St., Bowling Green

FRI, Oct. 25

Woodland Lane Cemetery

Activities for kids and adults including costume contests, minature golf, scavenger hunt, festive treats, seasonal beverages and brews, music, and more. Through Wed., Oct. 30. Ticketed.

Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania

Fright Night Bar Crawl

A frightful feast of spooky excitement and fantastic drink specials. Ticketed.

Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo

The Woman in Black

The Village Players will present the spine-tingling play through Nov. 3. Ticketed.

The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Toledo Ballet kicks off its 85th season with a new spooky ballet perfect for Halloween. Ticketed.

The Valentine Theatre, 410 N Superior St, Toledo

Nightmare at TolHouse

TolHouse becomes a haunted hideaway. Indulge in spooky drinks, dance to eerie beats, and experience surprises around every corner. Ticketed.

TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., Toledo

Goody’s Halloween Bash

Costume contest, drink specials, DJ and more.

Goody’s Sports Nutz Saloon, 1311 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo

3rd Annual Halloween Bash

Costume contest, cash prizes, & drink specials.

Whales Tale Tavern, 5307 N. Summit St., Toledo

SAT, Oct. 26

Beauty Therapy Salon Halloween Party

Costume contest, DJ, treats and more.

Beauty Therapy Supply & Salon, 3312 Glanzman Rd, Toledo

Toledo Official Halloween Bar Crawl

A spooktacular night of bar-hopping. Ticketed.

Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo

Halloween Party @ Flip the Table

Costume contest, treats and games.

Flip the Table – Board Game Bar & Lounge, 3136 Central Ave., Toledo

Muddy’s Monster Mash

Muddy is inviting all adults 21 and over to Hensville Parkfor live music, circus and fire performers, comedy show, and more. Ticketed.

Hensville Park, N St Clair St., Toledo

Big Band Halloween Dance Party

Dancing with Night Session Big Band. Ticketed.

Paulette’s Studio of Dance, 4853 Monroe St., Toledo

Halloween Party with Willow Run

Halloween Party at The Ottawa Tavern with performances by Willow Run, Honorable Mentions & more.

Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St., Toledo

Emo Night Halloween Party

Emo singalongs & a costume contest with live music from Deep Cuts.

Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St., Toledo

Halloween Costume Contest Party

Halloween party with live music from Afterglow and a costume contest.

Wheelin’ on the Rocks, 2640 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo

Papa’s Tavern Halloween Party

Party with a costume contest and live music from Parelle Universe.

Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St., Toledo

Halloween Party at The Toledo Yacht Club

Food, drinks, dancing and live music by WhiskeyGipsy.

The Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St., Toledo

SUN, Oct. 27

Boos & Biscuits

Lean into Halloween with this biscuit-centered brunch. Registration is required.

Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St., Toledo

THUR, Oct. 31

Toledo Halloween Bar Crawl

Trick or drink in your spookiest costume as you explore the best bars and pubs. Ticketed.

Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St., Toledo