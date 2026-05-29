Growing Concerns for Local Residents as ODOT’s Expansion Plan Rolls On

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Following a 2020 study of potential traffic improvements for the entire length of I-475 in the Toledo Metropolitan Area, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposed a plan to widen I-475 in two distinct areas. The project called the I-475 East/West Improvement Project, has garnished the attention of concerned residents.

The purpose of the project, according to ODOT’s website, “is to reduce vehicle congestion and improve safety throughout the northern I-475 corridor in Lucas County, Ohio.”

Peggy Dally-Masternak, coordinator of the I-475 Neighborhoods Coalition, has a laundry list of complaints about the proposed 217.5 million-dollar-construction project and is leading the opposition against it, saying that the entire project is not only a waste of taxpayer’s money, but will also harm the health of the residents (especially the young and the elderly), and displace residents.

“The plan keeps getting worse…it keeps growing in scope and it is especially growing in cost,” Dally-Masternak said.

In October 2023, ODOT had general meetings with the residents of the affected neighborhoods, one in the morning and one in the evening. According to Dally-Masternak, ODOT heard the opposition loud and clear at the meetings and the opposition was overwhelming. She says that members of the coalition wanted to be stakeholders. Dally-Masternak said her and one other person were given a seat at the table, but ODOT has not called another meeting since.

“What really is frustrating is that ODOT did not include any of the neighborhoods at all or any real citizens. They will tell you that they have had open houses where the neighborhood has been invited to come and see the plans, but you don’t get a seat at the table,” Dally-Masternak said. “They just come and announce to you what the plan is… we (the affected neighborhoods) were never included.”

It was at the height of Covid in 2020 that Dally-Masternak gathered a group of concerned citizens regarding the proposed interstate project. In their masks and with their flyers and sanitized pens in hand, they knocked on doors, educating residents on the project. Within five days, she says, her and her coalition brought in more than 100 concerned residents to the first meeting.

“We knew there was some strong concern, at the least, and opposition from the start,” Dally-Masternak said. “I have spoken about this to almost 50 different organizations. The longer we go,the more we see that there is opposition to this.”

In 2007, the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) began studying I-457 to improve the entire length of the roadway throughout the Toledo Metropolitan area. The section of roadway between U.S. 23 and Douglass Road. I-475 currently has three eastbound and three westbound lanes east of Douglass Road, but only has two lanes per direction west of Douglass Road. This project would add another lane in this area with the hopes of easing congestion and improving safety, according to ODOT’s proposed plan.

Construction in this west Toledo/Sylvania area will impact the historic Oak Openings region, specifically the Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, affecting an estimated 500 acres.

Residents in this region are postponing any improvements to their property in the case that ODOT will take their land for the widening of the highway. ODOT says it may take “minor strips” of private land (roughly 10-foot strips) in some areas, scrapping a previous plan to take entire lots from residents.

In a separate feasibility study, ODOT is exploring widening I-475 between U.S. 24 and I-75, impacting the Maumee/Perrysberg Area.

“ODOT gets a budget and they have to spend it and this is how they spend it; They just keep building and widening and building and widening without looking at the damage they’re doing,” Dally-Masternak said.

Visit 475neighborhoods.org for more information.