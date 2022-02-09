Great ideas for Valentine’s Day in Toledo

Love is in the air pretty much everywhere in Toledo this February. The sky’s the limit with everything from helicopter rides, romantic getaways, romantic classes for two, and family outings, to lantern-lit walks and wine tasting. Young, old, single, or attached, there’s something for everyone to swoon about. Check and see what made our list.

Valentine’s Weekend helicopter tours

Friday February 11 – February 14

$169 per person

We have the perfect Valentine’s Day gift – a romantic helicopter tour over Downtown Toledo. Imagine soaring through the sky in a private, heated helicopter taking in the sights of Toledo from the air while impressing your favorite valentine!!

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/toledo-valentines-weekend-spec/474124297644910/

Wine Tasting at the Zoo – Wine and Dine Valentine’s Dinner

2 Hippo Way

Saturday, February 12. 6:30-9:30pm

$80 for members, $85 for non-members

Valentine’s Day Wine and Dine, treat your sweetheart to an intimate, multi-course meal complete with professionally paired wines created by the Zoo’s award-winning staff. Views of the aquarium and amphitheater in The Great Hall create a unique, sophisticated dining experience. Add live entertainment and it’s a perfect night out.

https://www.toledozoo.org/wine

Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo

5480 S. Main St.

Their Romance Package includes an overnight stay, bottle of Champagne, box of chocolates and a complimentary 1 pm late checkout.

https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/wingate/sylvania-ohio/wingate-by-wyndham-sylvania-toledo/overview

Sauder Heritage Inn

22611 State Route 2, Archbold.

A Romantic Getaway Package for that someone special! Package rates start at $203 and are valid through April 30, 2021. Romantic Getaway Package includes, a discounted overnight stay at the Heritage Inn, $30.00 Barn Restaurant gift certificate, a basket including 2 wine glasses and sparkling wine or juice, Stella Leona Artisan chocolates, and a Brookview Farms meat & cheese tray. Call the Sauder Heritage Inn at 419-445-6408 to make a reservation.

https://saudervillage.org/stay/sauder-heritage-inn/packages

Secor Valentine’s Glamping, Dinner and Canvas Painting

4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton.

Saturday, February 12, 5 pm – Sunday, February 13, 10 am

Fall in love in the great outdoors with a unique Valentine’s experience with Metroparks Toledo. Four delicious food courses plus a guided wine and painting class. Loosen up and let your creativity flow – no painting experience required.

https://web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ohmetroparkstoledowt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=14460798

Happy Hearts Day

Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way

Saturday, February 12, 10 am-4 pm

Bring your sweetheart to the Zoo and watch the animals enjoy their Valentine’s Day-themed enrichment treats! This event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. throughout the Zoo.



https://www.toledozoo.org/happyhearts

Family Friendly Valentine’s Day Celebration

Pearson Metropark, 761 S Lallendorf Rd, Oregon.

Saturday, February 12. 6 pm – 9pm

$25

Fall in love with the great outdoors with a self-guided walk around Pearson Metropark. For a date night or family outing Valentine’s weekend including gourmet s’mores, valentines and more. Try your archery skills at Cupid Shoot Archery Station, stop inside Packer-Hammersmith Center to warm up with beverages and appetizers before venturing out on a lantern-lit walk.

https://metroparkstoledo.com/discover/blog/posts/family-friendly-valentines-day-celebration/



Orchid Show

Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, 2 Hippo Way

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Feb. 11. Open 10 am – 4 pm

Included with Zoo admission



It’s not Valentine’s without flowers. Immerse yourself in beautiful blooms throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History during the Orchid Show at the Toledo Zoo! Discover vibrant colors, delightful scents, and backstories of rare and exotic orchid species from around the world.

https://www.visittoledo.org/events/orchid-show/

Couples Candle Class

Callisto Terra, 201 S. Erie St., Ste 5

$69

Learn the sensual art of candle making. A relaxing, night out with your special someone at Callisto Terra. A 45 minute candle making experience for two, with a variety of scent options to choose from, including dried rose petals to add to your handmade candles.

callistoterra.com

Romeo and Juliet Dinner for 2

Urban Pine Winery, 3415 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee.

Monday, February 14. 5 to 8 pm.

Looking for an unforgettable, romantic evening for Valentine’s Day? You will be able to select multiple courses from the Romeo & Juliet Valentine’s Day Menu, with multiple food and wine choices. Menu and pricing coming soon! Payment will be taken the night of the event.

urbanpinewinery.vinesos.com/coming-soon-romeo-juliet-valentines-day-dinner-for-2

Galentine’s Party

5 Pints Bar & Grille, 1519 Eleanor.

Saturday, February 12, 2022

1 pm

Celebrate with the girls at 5 Pints Bar & Grille second annual Galentine’s Day Party.

Valentine’s Brunch

Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, OH

Sunday, February 13, 2022

11 am – 2:30 pm

Call 419-875-6474 in advance for reservations.

Valentine’s Day Special at El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, 3302 Secor Road

Monday, February 14, 2022

11 am – 10 pm

On Monday, February 14, visit any El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant to enjoy fajitas for two (chicken or beef), two House Lime Jumbo Margaritas and one dessert for only $36.99. Offer available for dine-in only.

https://www.vaquerorestaurant.com/

Valentines & Benfield Wines: An Evening with Medium Sirena La Point

Benfield Wines, 102 N Main St., Swanton

Saturday, February 12, 2022

6 pm – 9 pm

$90.00

These events are limited seating so that Sirena may make as many connections as possible but remember a message is not guaranteed!

11th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Fest

Apostolic Restoration Center/Community Christian Academy, 303 W. 4th St., Genoa

Saturday, February 12, 2022

1 pm – 5 pm

$10

Community Christian Academy and the Apostolic Restoration Center present the 11th Annual Chocolate Lovers’ Fest. A homemade chocolate buffet of sweet delicacies that will not disappoint and will leave you wanting more! Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 for 6 tastings of chocolate. Raffle and door prizes, as well as carryout are available. For tickets call 419-855-8258.

https://www.facebook.com/ChocolateLoversFest