Got Sad? Get Snacks

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“I’m sad, you’re sad, we’re all a little sad.”

This honestly sums up our world right now in the most succinct way possible. The world is full of strife, stress and sadness, and people need little bright spots of happiness wherever they can get them. For some it’s hobbies, for others family. And for still others, it’s snacks, specifically Sadsnacks.

The name comes simply from her personality: “When I’m sad or emotional, I bake. If I’m mad I’m gonna rage bake; if I’m in a good mood, I’ll bake. I’m an emotional eater, so happy snacks for sad people came from this.”

The Scrumptious Origin

Sadsnacks got started by inspiration from her beloved grandmothers. Taylor Dungjen’s Oma was a master at her craft, often tweaking the usually strict science of baking into a flexible art form without much concern for recipes and measuring.

As she got older and fell into a routine third shift position working for Toledo Law Enforcement, Taylor felt like she needed to get back into doing something for herself and began to resume baking. A chance commission from a friend for her cookies got the gears turning to start selling her goods out of her home, everything from cake pops and cinnamon rolls to cookies and brownies, all designed to be delicious and satisfy the sweet, sweet cravings.

Most of her sales are done through her porch, as well as various small events like the Old West End festival and small local businesses such as Brew Coffee House. All of her recipes are derived from a mix of found/inherited recipes from the world and her grandmother, “I play around with stuff, tweak it until it’s something I would like, or if I have an idea for a flavor, I find something similar and change it till it works for me”.

A Bite of Something Better

Taylor takes great pride in being able to utilize her business for more than just additional income. She values being able to give back to the community in a way she couldn’t before on simply her day job. She donates regularly to local non-profits such as Paws and People, the YWCA, and TeenPep, a local organization that educates teens about dating and domestic violence. Sadsnacks also proudly supports other small local businesses by hosting free vendor events at Taylor’s home to drum up business for other shops. One such event is currently scheduled for August 22nd of this year, with another tentatively in the works for October 24th if all goes to plan. One of the best parts for Taylor is that she gets to show her son how important giving back to the community is. If you’re interested in giving to the cause, participating in an event, or just straight up buying a snack to ease some sadness or satisfy the sweet tooth, you can contact Taylor or place an order through her website at sadsnacks.shop/.