Good Natured Group at Metroparks Toledo

Join Good Natured on February 25 at The Ribbon for Gathering for Good

Good Natured invites you to a special winter gathering on February 25 from 5:30–8:30pm at The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark.

Enjoy:

Ice skating

Ice bocce

Food and drinks

Time to connect and learn more about Good Natured

Most importantly, this is the annual “Gathering for Good” vote, where members decide which initiative will receive funding this year. 100% of Good Natured membership dollars go directly to the project selected by the group. Jackie states, “Good Natured is truly unique and is an empowering opportunity to shape meaningful change in our community.”

Market Hall and The Ribbon will be open during the event and it’s the perfect chance to see what Good Natured is all about.

RSVP is required. Reach out to Jackie to be added to the guest list.

To attend, contact:

Jackie Cummins

Membership Program Overseer

419-407-9755

[email protected]

A Look at the Impact: The Ravine Playground Project

Good Natured members don’t just gather — they create real, lasting change.

At the first member vote in 2023, Good Natured selected a powerful project: helping fund the reconstruction of the Ravine Area playground directly across from Glass City Metropark, in the Garfield neighborhood.

Metroparks stewards the land, and neighborhood children were already using the space. However, the existing playground was outdated and unsafe. For many families in the Garfield neighborhood, this park is within walking distance making it a safer, more convenient place for children to play close to home.

Through pooled Good Natured membership dollars, combined with support from other community organizations, the playground was fully replaced. The result is a safe, welcoming space that serves neighborhood families and creates better access to outdoor recreation for kids who need it most.

About Good Natured

Small Adventures. Lasting Impact.

Good Natured is a women’s affinity membership group—open to women and allies—who believe everyone deserves access to the outdoors. The group gathers for fun, confidence-building outdoor experiences while raising funds to break down barriers for historically underserved communities.

Launched in fall 2022, Good Natured now has 150+ members committed to making a difference through shared adventure and philanthropy.

What Makes Good Natured Unique?

Members contribute $10/month or $100 annually

All contributions are pooled together

Members vote to decide which initiative receives funding

100% of funds support the selected project

It’s about community, connection and creating access together.

Upcoming Events

Good Natured gathers year-round for meaningful experiences and connection.

July 9 – Secor Expansion Tour

An exclusive evening tour, 5:30pm of the Secor Metropark expansion.

This behind-the-scenes educational hike is members only and offers a look at areas not yet open to the public.

August – Volunteer Gathering & Back to School Bash

Held at Side Cut Metropark, this event brings the community together with:

Rock wall climbing

Archery

Mountain biking

Fishing

Kayaking

It’s an opportunity to give back, volunteer and celebrate the outdoors.

Fall – Oak Openings Adventure

A fall gathering at Oak Openings for seasonal fun and exploration.

Pop-Up Events Throughout the Year

From hikes and yoga sessions to wellness outings and outdoor skill-building, spontaneous adventures are part of the Good Natured experience.

Why Join?

Good Natured is about more than events. It’s about:

Breaking down barriers to outdoor access

Supporting Metroparks programming and outreach

Building friendships and confidence

Giving back to the community

Gathering to enjoy nature and grow together

“Events are our way of saying thank you to members—while doing something truly impactful for the community,” Jackie said.

To learn more or join, visit:

https://metroparkstoledofoundation.org/membership/good-natured/

Or contact:

Jackie Cummins

419-407-9755

[email protected]

“Come gather with us. Try something new. Break down barriers. And help create lasting impact in our Metroparks.”