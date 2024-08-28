Glass City Metropark ‘Field of Histories’ Art Installation

A new public art installation has made its appearance in the Glass City Metropark as an immersive “Field of Histories” exhibit brought to life by artist Bryony Roberts brings the history of Toledo from the community.

Roberts is a designer, writer and educator. She leads her own interdisciplinary practice and teaches in New York at Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation. She is an award-winning artist and works across a range of scales such as community engagement, programming, public art and urban design. Their artistic approach and creativity strive to expand modes of design practice to address and bring forth the lived experiences of communities and the current inequities of the public realm. Roberts and the studio have extensive experience bringing activating and transforming these public spaces and bringing new life and story with each project.

The Field of Histories is an immersive art exhibit that features glowing glass orbs integrated into landscape. A field filled with nearly 200 glowing orbs brings dreams, artistry and legacy of the community’s past. Brining the history of Toledo to life and sharing the many stories many have about the city.

The design concept and art installation consist of laser engraved orbs on stem-like steel supports surrounding the walking path in the park. Integrated into the landscape the purpose of this art installation is to tell the untold stories of Toledo residents through a series of in-depth community engagement sessions. Each object has a history that was collected through these engagement sessions and each item was then photographed for reference for each orb. After that, a laser engraving process was used on the center of each glass orb. The installation is visible from the Maumee River and serves as a beacon for the community to engage in the past, present and future of the City of Toledo.

The art installation is located at the Glass City Metropark on 1505 Front St.

For more information you can read more about the installation or the artist by visiting the Metropark website here.