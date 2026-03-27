Glass City Improv Brings Laughter and Community to Downtown Toledo

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Located inside Studio A at the Valentine Theatre (410 Adams St.), Glass City Improv has become one of Toledo’s most energetic creative communities, bringing together people from all walks of life through laughter, creativity and the spontaneity of improv comedy.

Founded in 2018, the organization offers improv classes, live performances and opportunities for local performers to explore comedy in a supportive environment. What began as a small experiment in community theater has grown into a thriving program where students and performers connect, learn and entertain audiences in downtown Toledo.

Building an improv community

Glass City Improv was co-founded by Nick Morgan, Erin Kanary and Diana DePasquale three improvisers who brought experience from major improv cities including Chicago, New York and Detroit.

Morgan, who serves as a co-founder and instructor, said the idea grew naturally from Toledo’s interest in improv.

It started when Morgan began teaching improv classes at the REP Theater while serving on its board. The classes drew enthusiastic participation and students wanted more opportunities to keep learning.

“That organic growth is what led us here,” Morgan explained. “People wanted to continue taking classes, so we started thinking about how to create a space where improv could keep growing.”

Soon after, Morgan connected with Kanary and DePasquale. The trio worked together to establish a dedicated improv program of their own. The result was Glass City Improv, which now hosts regular classes and monthly performances at the historic Valentine Theatre.

Performances at the Valentine Theatre

Today, Glass City Improv holds live shows at the Valentine Theatre, typically on the final Friday of each month in Studio A, the theater’s intimate black box performance space.

The shows feature improvisational comedy created on the spot, often using suggestions from the audience, making every performance completely unique.

For many students, the shows become the highlight of their class experience, giving them a chance to step on stage and perform for friends, family and the Toledo community.

How to get involved

Glass City Improv runs several class sessions throughout the year, designed for beginners and experienced performers alike.

A typical Level 1 improv class meets once a week for eight weeks, usually on Wednesday evenings. At the end of the session, students perform a class showcase in Studio A.

Classes often fill quickly. Recent Level 1 sessions have already sold out, so interested participants are encouraged to register early through the organization’s website.

The group typically offers three eight-week sessions during the school year, along with summer drop-in sessions that allow newcomers to try improv without committing to a full course. The summer classes are free and focus on exploring improv in a relaxed environment without a final showcase.

In total, Glass City Improv hosts classes four nights per week, including:

Level 1 beginner improv

Level 2 and Level 3 improv

Experienced improv classes

Sketch writing workshops

The sketch writing class focuses on written comedy similar to what audiences might see on Saturday Night Live. Participants bring ideas for sketches or scenes and refine them collaboratively, eventually presenting a staged reading of their material.

The power of improv

Beyond comedy, Glass City Improv is about personal growth and connection.

For many students, stepping onto a stage for the first time means facing a major fear such as speaking or performing in front of others. But improv offers a supportive environment where mistakes become part of the fun.

Participants often discover new confidence, creativity and communication skills.

“Laughter is the shortest distance between two people,” Morgan said.

Classes bring together a surprisingly diverse mix of people: teachers, attorneys, postal workers, students and professionals from nearly every field. The result is a unique community built around collaboration and humor.

“You meet people you might never have crossed paths with otherwise,” Morgan said. “You bond quickly because you’re creating something together and making each other laugh.”

At its core, Glass City Improv is about sharing joy. Students come to have fun, challenge themselves and connect with others in a way that’s increasingly rare in a phone-focused world.

For Morgan, the goal is simple:

“Laugh and make laughs.”

Learn more

Anyone interested in taking classes, attending a show or learning more can visit: glasscityimprov.com