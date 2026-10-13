Glass City Fantasy: The Toledo Club hosts the upcoming Black Swamp Ren Fest

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To many, the thrill of the fall season comes from knowing it is also usually renaissance fair season. Ren faires, so called by the revelrous fans who attend them yearly, are events where people can step back in time and experience an ancient world of crafting, food and entertainment. Participants can experience it by simply attending, or by going in full regalia, dressed like a squire or rogue or maiden the likes of which you’d only hear about in storybooks.

The Ohio and Michigan Renaissance Festivals are large outdoor gatherings regularly attended year in and year out by faithful and loyal fans. A local group is looking to make a similar tradition of the Black Swamp Ren Fest which takes place on October 17th at The Toledo Club in Downtown Toledo, and attendance is free with a canned food donation to benefit the SeaGate Food Bank of NW Ohio.

Fantastic venue

Though many renaissance festivals are held outside, the Black Swamp festival takes place in the Toledo Club itself. The festivities are being held by Gathering of Kingdoms, LTD, a local group specializing in cosplay and immersive fantasy events like this. From mystical ballroom parties to holiday fantasy markets, they specialize in bringing fantasy to reality. Gathering is run by The Baroness, who is excited to be bringing another gathering to the prestigious event center downtown.

“The choice to host an indoor Ren Fest at the Toledo Club came naturally after hosting our annual cosplay fantasy ball,” explained The Baroness. “So many people do not know about the Toledo Club, and first time visitors always fall in love with its rich history and beautiful historical architecture; the moment guests walk in, they all seem to soak up the immersive historical venue, making our events there so much more magical. Because it is indoors, we are more weather-stable and able to offer better comfort to guests.”

A gathering of arts and fantasy

Like any good festival this one will have music, provided by acts like Calysta Bevier, Keytress, and Andrew Scott. There will also be traditional vendors selling rare handmade goods. The Baroness listed artists such as “Spider, a renowned historical weaving artist who specializes in handmade trims and textiles from before the 16th century, and Ugglas Night Forge, who specializes in decorative and functional cold forging from the 6th to 15th century.”

On top of that, cosplay groups in their well-made attire will be attending: “We also welcome community guests such as the Glass City Merfolks, a local mermaid community. Also taking part and recruiting is the local fantasy LARP group Sanctorium. Guests are encouraged to engage in trinket trading and to wear their choice of attire. This is a perfect chance to dress up, and head out.”

The Black Swamp Ren Fest takes place at The Toledo Club, 235 14th St. October 17th, 11am. Free admission with canned food donation. More information can be found at https://www.gatheringofkingdoms.com/holiday-fantasy-market-ohio