The holidays are over and most people are taking down decorations, a delicate process. The precise process of removing fragile, meaningful ornaments is a time to admire the beautiful artwork people have collected over the years. With Toledo being the glass city, glass decor is typical of a home, but just in case you drop a precious heirloom or shook that gift too hard, you can always find a beautiful replacement at Glass City Blews run by Meredith Wenzel.



Wenzel is the sole proprietor, visionary, and artist of the art glass business who pulls, shapes, and colors blazing hot glass into dazzling and charming intricate sculptures and more.



Starting in 1973, Wenzel has been blowing glass for forty-six years and she does not have plans to stop any time soon. She has mastered her craft by working at Cedar Point in the summer of 1975 and from there connected with the Toledo Museum of Art teaching others the skill of glasswork for four years. In 1981 she helped found The Toledo Glass Guild. With her teaching experience Wenzel joined the teaching staff at the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, which is recognized as a top art school in the United States.

Eventually the desire to open her own studio grew and in 1988 Wenzel returned to Toledo to launch Glass City Blews. The studio remained a beloved place to find original, beautiful glass pieces for 27 years and then Wenzel made the choice to move her shop to Maumee, Ohio where it resides today.



Wenzel’s creativity and skills know no bounds as she makes it all. Do you want Christmas ornaments? Her shop has a rainbow of options that appeal to everyone, even the most difficult person to buy for. If you prefer to break the traditional orb decoration she has long gems shaped like upside down tear drops with glass pulled so thin it looks like you could spin them like a top. My personal favorites are the white orb snowmen heads with cozy colored hats and bright orange carrot noses. Their quaint smiles are simply infectious.

Arguably though Wenzel’s most impressive art work is not her delicate pieces of art, but her durable golf putters. That’s right, glass golf putters. Wenzel blows a piece of glass for the head of the putter and crafts an intricate pattern like four leaf clovers, pink argyl, or white Hawaiian flowers with deep blue galaxy background. Then she matches the handle to the putter. Her artistic touch brings life to the once simple club making it shine with beauty. She even made a putter that matched the color of her shoes!

If you’re interested in owning an original putter that all your friends will be jealous of, obtaining a gorgeous piece of art, or want a whimsical new addition to your Christmas tree contact Meredith Wenzel by calling: (419) 472-5121 or visiting Glass City Blews’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gcblews/