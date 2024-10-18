Get Spooky at Nightmare on Adams

Georgjz419 is gearing up for their spookiest night of the year.

Nightmare on Adams takes place Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 7 pm.

Dress as a zombie, ghoul, monster or creature for the spooky event.

DJ Asio Aviance will be spinning the night away. Performances by Deja D. Dellataro, Petty Divine, Justin Case, Ulani and Lady Ganja will be part of the outside entertainment. Showtimes are 10pm and midnight.

The event also falls on their monthly No Shame Saturday, featuring performances by CJ Styles, Javier, Ayrden Dean and Shayne Nash. Performances will be inside and showtimes are 11pm and 1am.

“Don’t miss out on the scariest night of the year!” Georgjz419 wrote on Facebook.

Tickets to the party are $5 and you must be 18 to enter. All purses and bags must be under 5”x8”.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/3846453779014971.