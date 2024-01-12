Georgjz419: Where You Can Be You

In sociology, there is a term that describes everyone’s need for a place other than their home or work, called a “third place.” These third places work to foster the feeling of community.

Georgjz419 is a third place for every walk of life, a place where anyone can be who they are.

Located at 1205 Adams St., Georgjz419 is an LGBTQ+ establishment owned and operated by George Thompson.

Thompson is a man of many hats. He ran a jewelry store and worked as a hospice director for many years prior to opening Georgjz419, but found his passion in operating the bar, priding himself on creating a place where everyone can feel safe and welcome.

“I felt there was a need for a safe space for everyone. Particularly the LGBTQ community,” Thompson said.

For eight years, Georgjz419 has been a spot where people can come and be themselves.

“Everyone’s welcome without prejudice. We don’t judge here,” Thompson said.

He wanted to create a business where anyone could come and connect with each other.

“We have a very eclectic customer base, meaning we have gay, we have straight, we have Black, white, Hispanic; it’s actually a safe space,” Thompson said. “But creating the safe space isn’t always an easy thing to do because you have those that should not be in the bar, because they don’t understand it, or they just don’t accept it.”

Georgjz419 is also known for its top-notch entertainment.

From drag shows, burlesque, variety shows, ladies night, male revue, to their various theme nights, Georgjz419 has something for everyone.

They do a “No Shame Night” on the last Saturday of each month.

“Whatever their interests are, that’s a night they can come out and not even worry about it. They can come any night, but that night especially,” Thompson said.

The entertainment schedule is posted weekly on its Facebook page.

Not only is the environment and entertainment exceptional, but their food will also keep you coming back. They serve bar food, including pizza, wraps and sandwiches. Daily specials are listed on its website.

Thompson encourages everyone to not only check out his bar, but all the other amazing businesses located on Adams Street.

“I’d love to see the city of Toledo pay more attention to Adams Street in general,” Thompson said. “Because Adams Street itself is a very diverse crowd that travels and comes down to the street to enjoy their evening.”

For updates on entertainment and specials at Georgjz419 or more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GeorgjzToledo.