GameFitHQ Celebrates One Year Anniversary

GameFitHQ celebrated their one year anniversary last week.

The gym celebrated its anniversary with a party on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

GameFitHQ is a 24/7 gym, open all 365 days of the year. The gym specializes in nutrition, training and recovery.

The owner, Nick Tomasello brings over 15 years of experience in resistance and endurance training to the gym.

The gym is equipped to handle all of their fitness services. The 4,500+ square foot facility offers a range of high-quality equipment for gym members, including a Pendulum, Rogers Athletic, Pit Shark, Rogue, Arsenal, Hoist, Prime and Titan. The gym also has a recovery area, personal training, an outdoor turf strip for functional/agility training, a licensed massage therapist/physical therapist assistant, private shower rooms and more.

GameFitHQ offers an array of services, including Personal Training, Massage Therapy, Group Classes, Tanning and Air Compression Therapy.

The gym also offers meal services. GameFitHQ offers both nutrition plans and ready-to-eat meals for their members to enjoy. See what meals are available now at the GameFitHQ website.

For more information, visit gamefithq.com.