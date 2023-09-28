GameFit HQ: Where Fitness Meets Wellness

Toledo has long been known for its rich history and vibrant community spirit. Now, nestled in the heart of this lively city, a new fitness center is entering the health and wellness scene of the city. GameFit HQ is not just your ordinary gym; it’s a fitness center that combines everything a member will need into one space from cutting-edge technology to a state-of-the-art nutrition center.

GameFit HQ, located at 713 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, boasts an impressive 4,500-square-foot facility that is dedicated to helping individuals of all fitness levels achieve their goals while having a blast. Stepping through the doors, Guests will enter into an energetic atmosphere and the futuristic design of the space. The facility with sleek, modern black interiors creates a unique experience in the area.

GameFit HQ has found its niche in an area that sets it apart from traditional gyms: meal-prepping. Nick Tomasello, the founder and head trainer, explained that the concept for integrating meal-prepping into the gym was born from his own frustration with the lack of unity between fitness and nutrition at many gyms.

In addition to the fitness offerings, GameFit HQ also has a nutrition bar stocked with healthy snacks and meals to refuel after a workout. The center also features a GameFit Meal Prep plan, offering pre-cooked meals for pick-up or delivery within 20 miles or in-store carryout.

“A custom nutrition plan built around clean, whole food-based eating is the most essential component in achieving your objectives, whether you’re attempting to lose fat, gain muscle or simply improve your health,” Tomasello said.

Walking through the center, it is clear that the heart of GameFit HQ’s appeal is its unity of wellness and fitness. The gym features an array of modern fitness equipment for all types of workouts ranging from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to cardio workouts. The center also has unique features such as their massage recliners, a licensed massage therapist, premium tanning units and a bioimpedance monitoring scale among many more features.

One of the most attractive elements of GameFit HQ is the premier strength training through experienced trainers. Touting over 15 years of experience between the pair, owner Tomasello and his partner Nick Distel, clients will be engaged in long-term programming customized to the individual’s fitness goals and needs.

To ensure that members get the most out of their fitness journey, GameFit HQ offers personalized training programs led by the pair. These trainers work closely with members to create individualized workout plans, provide guidance on nutrition and track progress.

For those who are tech savvy, GameFit HQ offers its own app, allowing clients to reserve and book sessions through the app either at the tanning units within the center or with their state-of-the-art recovery center with a physical therapy assistant and massage therapist available on-site.

What truly makes GameFit HQ stand out is its commitment to fostering a sense of community among its members. The gym hosts group training sessions, fitness challenges and fun competitions such as “Submit Your Fit,” where members submit pictures of their workout they took in the gym’s private posing section, which encourage camaraderie and friendly competition.

Sara Young, sister of Tomasello, emphasized the importance of this community aspect and how Nick’s passion fuels it.

“This is his dream and passion,” Young said. “As a small business owner, he has put all of his time, effort and money into creating this experience and fulfilling a need he felt that he saw in the area.”

GameFit HQ’s mission is clear: To redefine the fitness experience and make it enjoyable for everyone. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone looking to embark on a healthier lifestyle journey, GameFit HQ wants to help.

“It’s a one stop-shop for anyone who needs help with fitness or feeling that they need help to get in shape. Having a trainer, food and everything you need available is a great way to stay on track and engaged,” Young said.

713 Jefferson Ave. 419-426-3348. gamefithq.com