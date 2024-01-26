Friday 5: Fun Things to do in Toledo this weekend

Burgers & Brews (with Earnest Brew Works)

1/26/2024 6:00pm

224 S Erie St

Toledo, OH

We are excited to link up with Earnest Brew Works again to showcase some of their 2024 brews. This is a casual evening of burgers and beers.

Included in your ticket is a tasting board of 3-slider-size mini burgers (exact menu forthcoming), paired with 3 tastings of Earnest Brew Works beer. We will have plenty of extra brews to buy, a beer cocktail and some fun add-on items to order.

Hepcat Revival

1/27/2024 6:00pm

309 Conant St

Maumee, OH

Baby, it’s cold outside! Hepcat Revival is back at the Village Idiot for the early set (6-9pm). The menu: Us, bringing you a heaping helping of the finest jazz, blues, and funky soul; the Village Idiot, bringing the tastiest pizzas and craft brews around; You, bringing your friends and family for a great evening!

Jewelry: Polished Stone & Crystal Necklace

1/27/2024 10:00am

Community Instructor: Betty Crocker

577 East Front Street

Perrysburg, OH

Make your own polished stone or Swarovski crystal necklace. Learn to create a necklace using an easy stringing or straight beading method, and complete the project by learning how to put on a pendant and add clasps. Necklace length can be individually customized between 16″ and 20″ when complete. No previous jewelry-making experience is needed.

Important class notes:

• Students must bring their own needle nose pliers and jewelry wire cutters. All other supplies are included.

• Participants aged 12 to 17 are welcome to register but must attend class with a registered adult guardian.

MJ The Illusion – Michael Jackson Tribute

1/27/2024 9:00pm

Show is free of admission

777 Hollywood Blvd

Toledo, OH

MJ The Illusion, the ultimate concert experience for all Michael Jackson fans! With the incomparable live vocals of Michael Knight, and his team of world-class dancers, you will feel like you’re seeing the King of Pop live in concert!

Toledo Walleye vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

1/28/2024 5:15pm

500 Jefferson Ave

Toledo, OH

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of back-to-back Riley Cup championships for the Toledo Storm. Head to the game as they give away a replica Toledo Storm banner, wear specialty Toledo Storm jerseys, and honor the members of these championship teams. Be one of the first 1,500 fans to the game on Sunday, January 28 and receive a replica Toledo Storm banner! POSTGAME OPEN SKATE WITH PLAYERS Join in for the first postgame skate with the players of the season on Sunday, January 28! All postgame skates are FREE.