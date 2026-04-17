From Power Tools to Punchlines: Luke Capasso Comes to Toledo Funny Bone

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What do you get when you cross the DIY know-how of Bob Vila from This Old House with the encyclopedic knowledge of history documentarian Ken Burns and the quick-wittedness of a headlining stand-up comic?

Luke Capasso.

Handyman by day and seasoned stand-up comedian by night, Luke Capasso has amassed a

sizable following on social media with his unique style of comedic home and auto repair videos, along with a plethora of other equally entertaining and original content. In one video, he might teach you how to fix a leaky faucet while simultaneously giving a brief history of the Industrial Revolution and explaining the etymology of the word “aerator” – all while delivering a constant stream of jokes throughout (see what I did there? Stream. Faucet. Never mind). In the very next video, maybe he’ll get a little philosophical while removing rust from his ’90s conversion van (a modern-day Socrates with a socket wrench, one could say; a 21st-century Buddhist with a belt sander, if you will). This might be followed by a rant in which he expresses his complete and total disdain for the home improvement chain Menards (he’s got a point – can you really trust an establishment that sells Spam and plywood two aisles apart?).

Though he’s found success on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram over the last several

years, his comedy career came first. Shortly after serving in the United States Air Force, he

began performing stand-up in 2010 while residing in London, England, where he attended

university. During his first year, Luke hit the ground running, winning the London Comedy

Store’s Gong Show and becoming a finalist in the Laughing Horse New Act of the Year, Amused Moose New Act of the Year, and Romford New Act of the Year competitions.

No love for shortcut comedy

When asked for his thoughts on the recent fad of social media “influencers” turning to stand-up comedy, he didn’t hold back:

“I hate everything about it. Sometimes it works, I guess, but it’s usually just influencers milking their followers for money – basically charging people just to meet them. Before I gained an internet following, I opened for quite a few of these folks. They don’t have the material to do the time. Many of them have zero appreciation for the craft and have no hesitation borrowing material. Stand-up takes years to master, and they don’t care. A lot of ‘influencers’ make videos word-for-word and shot-for-shot off other successful videos. They don’t call it stealing, they call it ‘a trend.’ In my opinion, they are hurting the art form, but I’m a bit of a snob about it, I guess. I feel guilty if I have a bad show or come into a show unprepared. People work hard for their money, and I want them to have the best product I can give them. I don’t always succeed, but I can sleep at night. These folks couldn’t care less. But it seems a lot of people are cool paying for dog shit, so what do I know?”

He’s continued honing his craft onstage after returning stateside in 2017 and has been making a name for himself in the comedy scene ever since. Seeing as how Luke is a resident of Dayton, I asked him how he feels about the Buckeye State often finding itself as the butt of the joke and whether or not it’s warranted:

“Yeah, we earn it sometimes. But any Ohioan who takes it personally is silly. It was an internet trend for kids to make fun of Ohio and I consider the source. If it’s coming from people with a limited worldview and/or adults who follow children’s internet trends, it’s not an insult to absorb. Also, I have little respect for people who base their self-esteem on things they haven’t achieved or done: race, religion, where they were born, etc. The kind of people who go on about how great it is to be from Texas or wherever, but have never been anywhere else, are coping. I have no beef with Texas, but it’s not a substitute for a personality. Ohio is, without a doubt, one of the most influential states in U.S. history. Anyone who says otherwise needs to read a book. Sure, those days are in the rearview, but nothing lasts forever and we have plenty of parking spots.”

From stage to page

Speaking of books, Luke has also put his unique perspective, creativity and humor to good use as an author. His first book, Fix It: A Handyman’s Guide to Repairing and Understanding Your Home, is currently awaiting a release date. His second, Measure Twice, Die Once: A Handyman Noir, which he self-published, is available for purchase at his live shows.

Mr. Capasso will be headlining at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at Levis Commons in

Perrysburg on Thursday, April 30th. He’ll be joined by Joe Young (Dayton) and Chris Siemer

(Cincinnati). Tickets can be purchased on the Funny Bone’s website. Whether you make it to the show or not, you can find Luke on all major social media platforms at @lukecapasso.