From Lived Experience to Community Action

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Toledo’s Backpacks N Blankets Initiative Is Helping Neighbors Stay Prepared

Founded by local artist and creative director Jelani Maliik, Backpacks N Blankets is turning community connection into direct support for students and individuals experiencing basic-needs insecurity.

In Toledo, one local creative is using his platform to ensure residents have access to essential resources.

Operating under Maliik’s multimedia organization, MVNIFVST LLC, the initiative was created to turn compassion into action by putting essential resources directly into the hands of those who need them.

For Maliik, the mission is deeply personal.

Growing up, Maliik and his family received support from Leading Families Home, a Toledo-based organization helping families experiencing homelessness transition toward stability. Having experienced housing insecurity during his childhood and early teenage years, he understands the importance of community support during difficult times.

After nearly a year serving as a board member of Leading Families Home, Maliik decided to take another step forward by establishing Backpacks N Blankets as an independent charitable initiative.

“I wanted to involve myself directly in uplifting the community,” Maliik explains. “Having experienced homelessness myself, I understand how much something as simple as having the right essentials can mean to someone navigating difficult circumstances.”

More than a donation drive

Backpacks N Blankets operates through seasonal collection campaigns, focusing on two primary areas: school daypacks for students and survival daypacks for individuals experiencing basic-needs insecurity.

School daypacks provide students with essential academic supplies, while survival daypacks prioritize hygiene products and everyday necessities. The initiative also collects warm blankets and seasonal supplies, with current efforts emphasizing winter survival packs.

Beyond traditional donation drop-offs, Backpacks N Blankets invites residents to participate in community “Pack a Bag” days, where volunteers bring supplies and work together to assemble backpacks for distribution.

Its primary donation drop-off location is Jungle Studios Toledo, located at 734 Phillips Avenue. These gatherings create opportunities for neighbors to connect and contribute directly to the community.

Building a network of community support

Although Backpacks N Blankets is relatively new, its outreach is expanding through partnerships with local organizations and community pop-up events.

Maliik hopes these collaborations will increase awareness, reach more neighborhoods and create additional opportunities for residents to access resources.

The initiative welcomes essential-item donations throughout the year, along with volunteers and community members willing to spread awareness of upcoming collection drives.

For individuals seeking assistance, Backpacks N Blankets also provides request forms through its website to help organize and understand community needs.

Turning a platform into a purpose

As an independent artist with nearly a decade of experience in the regional music scene, Maliik has built a creative platform centered on artistic expression, multimedia production and community connection.

Through MVNIFVST LLC, he is extending that platform beyond entertainment and into direct community action.

Backpacks N Blankets allows Maliik to use the relationships and visibility developed through his creative career to address needs within Toledo.

Ultimately, the mission is rooted in a simple idea: community care doesn’t always require grand gestures. Sometimes, it begins with a backpack, a warm blanket, hygiene products, or a neighbor willing to lend a helping hand.

As the initiative continues its seasonal collection efforts, Toledo residents are encouraged to get involved and help ensure essential resources reach those who need them most.

How to get involved

Backpacks N Blankets is currently prioritizing donations for its winter survival pack campaign while continuing to collect school supplies and everyday essentials.

Donation drop-off: Jungle Studios Toledo, 734 Phillips Ave., Toledo, Ohio.

Jungle Studios Toledo, 734 Phillips Ave., Toledo, Ohio. Volunteer opportunities: Participate in upcoming Pack a Bag days and collection events.

Participate in upcoming Pack a Bag days and collection events. Donations: Hygiene products, blankets, backpacks, school supplies, and other essential supplies are welcomed.

Hygiene products, blankets, backpacks, school supplies, and other essential supplies are welcomed. Requesting assistance: Individuals seeking support can use the organization’s assistance request forms.

Individuals seeking support can use the organization’s assistance request forms. Learn more: Follow Backpacks N Blankets through its website and social media platforms for donation information, volunteer opportunities, and upcoming events.

Donation List for December:

Lip balm & travel petroleum jelly/Vaseline

Travel wet wipes

Toothbrushes & travel toothpaste

First aid items

Menstrual hygiene products

Heavy-duty lotion (travel size)

Heavy thermal/wool socks

Fleece/knit beanies & thermal gloves

Mylar emergency thermal blankets

Disposable hand & foot warmers (e.g., HotHands)

Heavy-duty rain ponchos

Small fleece blankets/sleeping bags

For information about donations, community partnerships, or ways to get involved, follow Backpacks N Blankets through its social media platforms.