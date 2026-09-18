From Bottle to Tap: Funky Turtle Brewing Company Finds Taproom Home on Tremainsville Road

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When Funky Turtle Brewing Company first debuted its cans on local shelves, co-founder Drake Pregnall promised a taproom would open when the time was right.

Three and a half years later, after identifying a location, navigating permits, completing major renovations and pouring countless beers at festivals, that time has finally come.

Funky Turtle’s taproom is now open on Tremainsville Rd, breathing new life into a long-abandoned West Toledo building. But for Pregnall, the wait was never about chasing craft beer trends. Instead, it was about giving a neighborhood the community watering hole it deserved.

A labor of love

Stepping into the taproom, it’s hard to imagine the state the building was in when Pregnall and his wife, Kerry, who co-owns the business, first took over. Built in 1961, the property served as a working-class neighborhood bar for its first 30 years. Unfortunately, it sat largely abandoned for the last decade. Turning the abandoned space around took over three years of intensive work. While contractors handled the plumbing, electrical and HVAC, Pregnall and his team did virtually all the rest of the construction themselves.

“The very first thing I tried to do when I got the place was turn the water on,” Pregnall said. “Of course, to turn the water on, you have to turn the heat on, and to turn the heat on, you have to turn the electric on, and none of those things were working.”

Despite the tedious process of navigating the various approvals, Pregnall remained steadfast in his vision for the location.

“I always felt confident,” Pregnall said. “I felt that the taproom was the right move because of the neighborhood here. This building had such great potential.”

According to Funky Turtle Director of Marketing and Events Troy Secrest, that effort is starting to pay dividends.

“I am excited that the doors are open,” Secrest said. “I have been with Funky Turtle almost from the beginning when I came on in 2019. Drake and I have worked so many festivals and events where we get asked the question, ‘when is your taproom going to open?’ Now, we are seeing these faces coming in and it’s very rewarding for the hard work that we have been putting in for the last 7 to 8 years.”

Strong ties to neighborhood’s location

Situated along the Chessie Circle Trail, which was paved a few years ago for cyclists and pedestrians, the taproom is tucked within a vibrant, family-heavy corner of Toledo. Surrounded by Start High School, the YMCA, and nearby Ottawa and Bowman Parks, the neighborhood has a strong residential core Pregnall felt was underserved.

“Every brewery needs its own neighborhood and every neighborhood needs its own brewery,” Pregnall said. “Toledo has so many neighborhoods that are kind of disjointed from each other. To have a place that is different, unique and that brings people together has always been important to the business model for us.”

Something for everyone

For craft beer enthusiasts who have been with Funky Turtle since the beginning, rest assured: the high-quality brews, sours, and meads are still flowing. Pregnall, whose brewing background includes stints at Mill House Brewing in New York and Avery Brewing Company in Colorado, still handles the brewing duties. He handles double duty, ducking over to the production facility during the morning hours before heading to the taproom in the evening.

Funky Turtle’s taproom menu is designed to appeal to a much broader audience than just beer enthusiasts. According to Pregnall, instead of chasing fleeting industry fads like milkshake IPAs, Funky Turtle offers a diverse menu that ranges from cold brew coffee and house-made sodas to ciders, wines, seltzers, and beer.

“We prefer to spread it all around and give every style of beverage a fair shake,” Pregnall said. “We have something for everybody and not just something for the very nerdiest of craft beer people.”

In fact, Pregnall takes a surprisingly humble view of his crafts.

“I honestly think our beverage services are the last and least important part of the business here,” Pregnall said. “It’s really about this building in this neighborhood and being a welcoming environment for folks.”

Community over competition

That philosophy extends to how Funky Turtle supports the broader Toledo brewing scene. Of the taproom’s 16 taps, eight are dedicated to guest taps from local and regional craft producers. In an industry that can be squeezed by distributors, Toledo’s small brewery owners have cultivated a remarkably collaborative ecosystem. According to Pregnall, sharing tap handles with friends was the point, not a sacrifice.

“All of our brewery colleagues are basically our best friends in town,” Pregnall said. “It’s not competitive. We wanted to share with our friends and not make it all about ourselves. We all really lean on each other.”

In addition to a strong craft beer community, Secrest said passion and creativity have also been integral components along this journey.

“You have to have passion and dedication to do this,” Secrest said. “This isn’t just a party. While we want it to feel that way for our guests, there is a tremendous amount of hard work and behind-the-scenes effort that our customers and sometimes even our staff don’t see. You also have to constantly find creative ways to get people through the doors. Whether it’s yoga events, euchre nights, trivia, or getting karaoke up-and-running soon, we’re always looking for new ideas and experiences to bring people in and keep them coming back.”

Looking ahead

While the taproom is fully operational, Pregnall and crew are still putting the finishing touches on the space. This includes new outdoor murals, installing a permanent exterior sign, and continued patio improvements to welcome those visiting the taproom or those who just happen to be veering off the Chessie Circle Trail. But even in the short time the taproom has been open, Pregnall said they are already seeing familiar faces return. Of course, this is the perfect sign that the neighborhood is embracing Funky Turtle’s long awaited taproom.

Funky Turtle is located at 1921 Tremainsville Rd in Toledo, Ohio. The taproom is open daily from Noon-10pm.