Food Trucks in Toledo – Getting Licensed

In 2025 there are 100 licensed food trucks in the Toledo area, with names like Big C’s Smoked Barbeque, Cousins Maine Lobster, Deet’s Catering, El Viejon Mexican Street Tacos and Los Pollo Loco 419.

According to the City of Toledo, Food Truck operators should get licensed because it ensures that the food truck has been inspected by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Fire Department.

Some unlicensed food trucks still operate, and the City of Toledo catches them from time to time. According to the city, Fire Inspectors regularly drive throughout the City of Toledo to conduct inspections. When they see a mobile food truck in operation, they check to ensure it has the proper license and City of Toledo inspection sticker displayed. If the truck is not properly licensed or doesn’t have the correct sticker, the Fire Inspector issues a fine and directs the operator to contact the city.

The city also receives a Fire Violation Report that includes details about the food truck. From there, the city tries to get in touch with the owner and help them sign up for the City of Toledo Mobile Food Truck License.

In addition to these inspections, some food truck operators call in to report unlicensed trucks as well. The city estimates that 10 to 15 unlicensed food trucks have been caught this year since January.

Juan of El Viejon Mexican Street Tacos food truck says the process for licensing was pretty straightforward: “you build your trailer, you need permits from different counties to be able to operate there, [you] have to go through fire department inspection, then you go to the health department, make sure you know all your temperatures, and knowledge of handling the food, they want to know that you’re able to handle the products you’ll be selling.” he says, “it’s almost the same as a restaurant. It’s a good thing that they are strict, it benefits us, for us [getting licensed] is not difficult.” Though Juan noted the Health Department could make some improvements by allowing different types of foods El Viejon Mexican Street Tacos wants to offer.

On June 23rd Toledo City Council’s Parks, Education, Recreation & Health Committee held a meeting where employees of the Toledo Lucas County Health Department spoke about food operator licensing.

The Health Department has developed packets, which are available online ( at https://lucascountyhealth.com/food-safety-3/ under Applications menu). The food truck packet is called the Mobile Food Application – and in the packet is a checklist of things the Health Department will need from the food truck operator – a complete set of drawings, the menu the food operator is going to offer, and all equipment has to be commercial grade.

According to the representatives from the Health Department, the process for food truck operators is similar to that of building food operators: the business is proposing a menu to the Health Department, and that menu sets the requirements for the mobile. The mobile operator needs to submit plans, the floorplan of the mobile, the menu, everything that’s going to be inside of that mobile. After their plan has been approved, the Food Truck Operator needs to contact the Health Department to schedule an inspection. Inspectors have their own mobiles that they’re in charge of. The Health Department will do one operational inspection.

A full list of the steps involved in obtaining a food truck license is below (available at the City of Toledo’s website at https://toledo.oh.gov/business/mobile-food )