Food Calendar September 2024

WEDNESDAY, Sep. 4

Manhattan’s Wine Tasting

Enjoy select wines with small plate pairings. Wine Tasting is by reservation only. $60. Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer, 1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.

SATURDAY, Sep. 7

On Tap & Uncorked

Enjoy live music by The Skittlebots, wine, craft beer and local bites for a great cause. All proceeds benefit Sylvania Area Family Services, Inc. $103. 7-11pm. Centennial Terrace 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. sa-fs.org

SUNDAY, Sep. 8

Hidden Garden Party

An afternoon gala under a tent with an open bar and gourmet foods from 3 Dudes and Dinner catering. $175. 1-5pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org

THURSDAY, Sep. 12

Monthly Wine Tasting

Drop by anytime between 5pm – 7pm, no RSVP required. $5 to taste 4 wines + this month’s bonus! 5-7pm. $5. Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd. blackkitecoffee.com

Sourdough 101

Learn how to feed your starter and everything you need to know to bake your first loaf. You will also take home a starter, freshly ground flour, recipes and a loaf of bread. Registration is required. $35. 6-8pm. Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave. justtoledo.net

SATURDAY, Sep. 14

Whisky Tasting to Benefit H.O.O.V.E.S.

Sample at least eight different whiskeys, each a generous half-ounce pour, in a beautiful outdoor setting at H.O.O.V.E.S. Sanctuary and Healing Center. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $250. 6:30-10pm. H.O.O.V.E.S. Sanctuary and Healing Center, 4055 Wilkins Rd., Swanton.

MONDAY, Sep. 16

Preserve Summer: Canning Fresh Corn

Discover how to capture sunshine in a jar by learning how to can fresh corn, so you can savor its sweet, summery flavor throughout the year. Registration is required. $35. 6-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

WEDNESDAY, Sep. 18

Cooking for Your Health: How to Age Gracefully

Join local family physician and certified culinary medicine specialist, Dr. Humaira Lateef, to learn the nutrition benefits of various foods and how to use them for taste, flavor and better health. Registration is required. $75. 3-5pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

LALO Tasting

LALO tequila is an additive-free tequila produced by a descendant of Don Julio. This event will feature an educational first course followed by three courses featuring pairings between LALO-inspired cocktails and delicious creations from the kitchen. Reserve your spot online. $90. Bottle Shop at Mancy’s Italian, 5453 Monroe St. mancysitalian.com

Wings & Riesling with Tom w/St. Michele

Taste from dry to sweet, tart to tangy and from different origins, alongside Chef Kris’ creative sauces ranging from sweet to spicy. Reservations are required. $40. 6-7pm. Barr’s Public House, 3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com

THURSDAY, Sep. 19

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Join Registry Bistro for a hands-on learning experience. September’s theme is Bourbon Tasting & Drink Appreciation. Call to reserve your spot. $50 per guest plus tax & gratuity. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.

Rum 101: Tasting Test & Demo

A fun-filled event where you can learn all about rum. Get ready to taste different varieties, tour the distillery and watch a demo of how rum is made. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $65. 6pm. Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

Beer & Wine Tasting

Join personal chef, Jennifer Schuerman for a beer & wine tasting with creative foods. Register online. $38. 6:30-8pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org

FRIDAY, Sep. 20

ZOOtoDO

ZOOtoDO is a larger-than-life party, and this year will celebrate Sunset on the Savanna featuring culinary delights, spirited sips and unforgettable entertainment. Ticketed. $185-$200. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SATURDAY, Sep. 21

Ciderfest419

Presented by Toledo Night Market, CiderFest419 is Toledo’s premier festival for hard cider enthusiasts. Ticket includes entrance to the festival, 8-tasting tickets, commemorative glass & live entertainment $45-$50 at the door. 5-9pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. toledonightmarket.com

MONDAY, Sep. 23

Cooking with Tea Class

Join the Wood County Museum & The Summer Kitchen girls for a cooking with tea class where you will learn how to create three delicious sweets in three different ways with your tea. Registration is required. $35. 6pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

WEDNESDAY, Sep. 25

Gather & Graze: Rooted in Flavor

Dive deep into the earth to discover the rich flavors of root vegetables. Register online. $85. 6-8:30pm. GATHER by Angel 101, 139 W. Third St., Perrysburg. shopgather101.com

THURSDAY, Sep. 26

Hop Chef Season 4

Six local chefs face off, each chef prepares a course chosen at random to prepare a dish with one of Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s beers. Each guest will receive a sample of each dish and each beer to enjoy during the event. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $75. 201 Morris St. mbaybrew.com

SATURDAY, Sep. 28

2024 Chicken War

Glaze ‘em Gourmet Funnel Cakes and The Business Building Movement present the annual chicken event. Check out several food trucks and vendors. 5-11pm. Toledo Farmers Market

525 Market St.