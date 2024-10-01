Food Calendar 2024

TUESDAY, Oct. 1
Campfire Cooking: Breakfast for Dinner!
Level up your camping trips with some fun and fresh campfire meals. Registration is required. $10. 5:30-7:30pm. Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton. metroparkstoledo.com
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2
Manhattan’s Wine Tasting
Enjoy select wines with small plate pairings. Wine Tasting is by reservation only. $60. 6:30-8pm. Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer, 1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.
Weller Tasting
Featuring four whiskeys from the Weller lineup. You will have the opportunity to try Weller Antique 107, Single Barrel, Full Proof and C.Y.P.B. A charcuterie table will be provided for light bites during the tasting. Purchase tickets online. $125. 6-8pm. Bottle Shop at Mancy’s Italian, 5453 Monroe St. mancysitalian.com
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
ZOOtoberfest
This beer tasting event with an autumn twist will feature a wide variety of craft brews from over a dozen local and regional breweries. Ticketed. $60. 7-10pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org
SATURDAY, Oct. 5
Fermenting Vegetables
Learn about the practicalities and science behind preserving vegetables with microorganisms. Register online. $45. 2-4pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
Sours: Cocktail Class for Couples
Learn how to shake up some delicious sour cocktails. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $80. 6-8:30pm. Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.
Beer & Wine Tasting
Join personal chef, Jennifer Schuerman for a beer & wine tasting with creative foods. Register online. $38. 6:30-8pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org
FRIDAY, Oct. 11
Free Culinary Demo, Latino Heritage Month Celebration
Inspired by traditional Ceviche, this demonstration will provide a filling, nutritious, and flavorful recipe. Registration is required. 6-7:15pm. Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center, 1225 Broadway St. sqacc.org. Free
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
Southeast Michigan Craft Beer & Wine Tasting Festival
Enjoy a wide variety of beer, wine, meads and kombucha tastings. $5-$45. 5-9pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Lajko Park, 22700 Huron River Dr., New Boston, MI.
MONDAY, Oct. 14
Bewitched on Bourbon Street
Bourbon Street’s infamous lore meets the best of Creole & Cajun cuisine. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $79. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Toledo, 4705 Talmadge Rd. chwinery.com
TUESDAY, Oct. 16
Guigal Wine Dinner
Enjoy a 4-course meal with wine pairings while special guest Rachel Nasatir of Cutting Edge Selections shares the story of this iconic Rhone Valley winery. Reservations are required. $90. 6-8:30pm. Mancy’s Italian Grill, 5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229. mancysitalian.com
THURSDAY, Oct. 17
Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop
Join Registry Bistro for a hands-on learning experience. October’s theme is Hello Umami! Crafting Savory Cocktails. $35. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.
FRIDAY, Oct. 18
Hogwarts After Dark Returns
A special “Adults only” evening session of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with a grand feast and magical cocktails. Reserve online. $75. 6pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com
SATURDAY, Oct. 19
V.I.N.O. Wine Festival
Celebrate the harvest season by connecting with Come Over October, the national campaign encouraging folks to gather with family and friends to enjoy one another’s company over a glass or two of wine. $12-$45. Purchase tickets online. $12-$45. 1-7pm. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green. ohiowines.org
Fall Brewfest
The largest outdoor beer tasting event in the region, Fall Brewfest will take over the entire concourse of Fifth Third Field and next door in Hensville Park. Purchase tickets online. $30-$75. 5-9pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. hensvilletoledo.com
FRIDAY, Oct. 25
Petals, Pumpkins & Pasta
An evening of drinks, crafting and good food. Food, cocktails, mocktails and beverages will be available to order. Tickets are available online. $30. 5:30-8:30pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com
Roar and Pour
Take in Harvest Fest after-hours at this adults-only event. Sip and stroll the grounds to learn about and sample varieties of bourbons and whiskeys, each thoughtfully paired with small bites. Tickets are available online. $100-$120. 7-10pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org
SUNDAY, Oct. 27
Boos & Biscuits
Lean into Halloween with this biscuit-centered brunch with brunch cocktails and mocktails. $50. Tickets are available online. $30. 11am-1:30pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com