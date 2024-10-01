Food Calendar 2024

TUESDAY, Oct. 1

Campfire Cooking: Breakfast for Dinner!

Level up your camping trips with some fun and fresh campfire meals. Registration is required. $10. 5:30-7:30pm. Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton. metroparkstoledo.com

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2

Manhattan’s Wine Tasting

Enjoy select wines with small plate pairings. Wine Tasting is by reservation only. $60. 6:30-8pm. Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer, 1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.

Weller Tasting

Featuring four whiskeys from the Weller lineup. You will have the opportunity to try Weller Antique 107, Single Barrel, Full Proof and C.Y.P.B. A charcuterie table will be provided for light bites during the tasting. Purchase tickets online. $125. 6-8pm. Bottle Shop at Mancy’s Italian, 5453 Monroe St. mancysitalian.com

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

ZOOtoberfest

This beer tasting event with an autumn twist will feature a wide variety of craft brews from over a dozen local and regional breweries. Ticketed. $60. 7-10pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Fermenting Vegetables

Learn about the practicalities and science behind preserving vegetables with microorganisms. Register online. $45. 2-4pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

THURSDAY, Oct. 10

Sours: Cocktail Class for Couples

Learn how to shake up some delicious sour cocktails. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $80. 6-8:30pm. Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

Beer & Wine Tasting

Join personal chef, Jennifer Schuerman for a beer & wine tasting with creative foods. Register online. $38. 6:30-8pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

Free Culinary Demo, Latino Heritage Month Celebration

Inspired by traditional Ceviche, this demonstration will provide a filling, nutritious, and flavorful recipe. Registration is required. 6-7:15pm. Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center, 1225 Broadway St. sqacc.org. Free

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Southeast Michigan Craft Beer & Wine Tasting Festival

Enjoy a wide variety of beer, wine, meads and kombucha tastings. $5-$45. 5-9pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Lajko Park, 22700 Huron River Dr., New Boston, MI.

MONDAY, Oct. 14

Bewitched on Bourbon Street

Bourbon Street’s infamous lore meets the best of Creole & Cajun cuisine. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $79. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Toledo, 4705 Talmadge Rd. chwinery.com

TUESDAY, Oct. 16

Guigal Wine Dinner

Enjoy a 4-course meal with wine pairings while special guest Rachel Nasatir of Cutting Edge Selections shares the story of this iconic Rhone Valley winery. Reservations are required. $90. 6-8:30pm. Mancy’s Italian Grill, 5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229. mancysitalian.com

THURSDAY, Oct. 17

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Join Registry Bistro for a hands-on learning experience. October’s theme is Hello Umami! Crafting Savory Cocktails. $35. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

Hogwarts After Dark Returns

A special “Adults only” evening session of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with a grand feast and magical cocktails. Reserve online. $75. 6pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

SATURDAY, Oct. 19

V.I.N.O. Wine Festival

Celebrate the harvest season by connecting with Come Over October, the national campaign encouraging folks to gather with family and friends to enjoy one another’s company over a glass or two of wine. $12-$45. Purchase tickets online. $12-$45. 1-7pm. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green. ohiowines.org

Fall Brewfest

The largest outdoor beer tasting event in the region, Fall Brewfest will take over the entire concourse of Fifth Third Field and next door in Hensville Park. Purchase tickets online. $30-$75. 5-9pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. hensvilletoledo.com

FRIDAY, Oct. 25

Petals, Pumpkins & Pasta

An evening of drinks, crafting and good food. Food, cocktails, mocktails and beverages will be available to order. Tickets are available online. $30. 5:30-8:30pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

Roar and Pour

Take in Harvest Fest after-hours at this adults-only event. Sip and stroll the grounds to learn about and sample varieties of bourbons and whiskeys, each thoughtfully paired with small bites. Tickets are available online. $100-$120. 7-10pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SUNDAY, Oct. 27

Boos & Biscuits

Lean into Halloween with this biscuit-centered brunch with brunch cocktails and mocktails. $50. Tickets are available online. $30. 11am-1:30pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com