Fireside Feasting

The cold months are here. Luckily, many restaurants around the area have a wonderful way to weather the winter: great food by a warming fireplace. If you’re in the mood to relax by a radiant hearth, here are the places to go.

Black Forest Café

3624 Seaman Rd, Oregon. 419-593-0092

Wednesday-Friday 11am-9pm

Saturday 4-9pm

blackforestcafe.net

Black Rock Bar & Grill

5001 Monroe St. 419-720-7625

Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

blackforestcafe.net

Byblos Fine Lebanese & Italian Dining

1050 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-382-1600

Monday-Thursday 11:30am-9:30pm

Friday: 11:30am-9:30pm

Saturday 4-9:30pm

byblostoledo.com

Ciao

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-882-2334

Sunday 4-9 pm

Monday-Thursday 5-10pm

Friday-Saturday 4-10pm

ciaorestaurant.com

Cousino’s Steakhouse

1842 Woodville Rd, Oregon. 419-692-0862

Sunday-Thurday 11am-9pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

cousinos-steakhouse.com

The Heights

444 N. Summit St.

Monday-Friday 4pm-12am

Saturday 7am-12am

theheightstoledo.com

ICE Downtown Toledo

405 Madison Ave. 419-246-3339

Monday-Friday 11am-2pm

icerestaurantandbar.com

Koreana Asian Grill and Sushi

1423 Bernath Pkwy. 419-867-8080

Tuesday-Thursday 4-9:30pm

Friday & Saturday 12:30-10pm

Sunday 1-9pm

koreanatoledo.com

Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154

Monday-Thursday 11am-2pm and 4:30-9pm

Friday 11am-2pm and 4:30-9:30pm

Saturday 4-9:30pm

mancys.com/steakhouse

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St. 419-697-5427

Monday-Tuesday 4-9:30pm

Wednesday-Friday 11:30am-9:30pm

Saturday 12-10pm

Sunday 12-9pm

realseafoodcotoledo.com

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd., Sylvania. 419-866-5007

Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm

Friday & Saturday 11:30am-9:30pm

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. 419-841-9505

Thursday 11am-9pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-10:00pm

Sunday 11am-4pm

shortystoledo.com

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 Bancroft St. 419-558-3900

Tuesday-Sunday 10-8pm

sidongrille.com

The Station

110 S. Evans St., Tecumseh. 517-424-5555.

Sunday 10am-2pm

Monday-Wednesday, 4-9pm

Thursday 4-10pm

Friday-Saturday 10am-2pm

thestationtecumseh.com

Table Forty4

610 Monroe St. 419-725-0044

Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-12am

Friday 4pm-2am

Saturday 3pm-2am

tablefourtyfour.com

These locations offer private dining areas with fireplaces, so call ahead to reserve a room

Maumee Bay Brew Pub

27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302

Sunday 10am-9pm

Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-midnight

mbaybrew.com/maumee-bay-brew-pub

Rockwell’s Steakhouse

27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302

Thursday 5-9pm

Friday & Saturday 5-10pm

Sunday Noon-9pm

mbaybrew.com/rockwells-steakhouse-lounge