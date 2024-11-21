Find Serenity at Toledo’s Top Spots for Peace and Quiet: A Roundup

Life gets busy and for a city known for its bustling attractions and vibrant culture, Toledo offers pockets of peace for those looking to escape the noise.

From tranquil riverside parks to hidden nature trails and cozy coffee nooks, Toledo has no shortage of serene spaces to unwind. Whether you’re seeking a quiet afternoon with a book, a meditative walk, or a calm place to reflect and do work, here is a roundup of peaceful places in Toledo.

Toledo has several Metroparks, but something about the botanical garden just gives its goers a total different vibe. Depending on the season, as of now, the park is filled with hues of red, orange and yellow. The tress act as soldiers standing tall and strong, defending the park’s grounds. The grass once full and bright is now unseen and covered with leaves falling from their skeletal branches. Yet, that’s the beauty of nature, it’s ever changing.

It is a perfect place to either walk along its trails and hidden pathways, or to sit and watch the water sprout from the fountain. Either way, the crisp, cool air will swoosh around making gentle music throughout the park.

It is not too large compared to other Toledo Metroparks, but it is around 60 acres of land. Vertically laid out, it’s less likely to get lost here. There are picnic tables and benches all over for seating options, and a restroom for everyone. While further exploring Toledo’s Botanical Garden expect beautiful blooms, an Artisan village and even a Secret Forest for children to go wild and adventure.

Located at 5403 Elmer Drive, there is additional parking at 5434 W. Bancroft. The garden is open every day at 7 am until dark. A ranger can be contacted by calling 419-578-6783 if needed.

At the main Toledo Lucas County Public Library, book lovers get a unique experience found at no other Branch Library. From the architecture, to the quantity and quality of books, to what is offered, the Downtown Toledo Library is the perfect, quiet place to escape.

The first floor houses the unique art among the high, monstrous walls as well as countless seating areas, work areas and even computers available- in addition to the rows and rows of stacked printed works. The second floor, open to the public, has even more seating with an option to go outside on the roof deck. The places to work, read, eat or simply sit while looking out onto the Glass City are endless.

The children’s section can also be found on the second floor. Through the wonky, short doors is a magical getaway for kids. More than just books, there are couches, computers, gaming systems, learning rooms, labs and playful

activities to either distract the kiddos or get that energy out. Not to mention, the entire children’s section is fancifully decorated by classic children’s books like The Cat in the Hat, Rainbow Fish, and The Gold Cadillac.

That’s not all, there is also a cafe called SAME Cafe (So All May Eat). Allowing the public to grab a bite to eat, the Downtown Toledo Library is the ultimate spot for peace, quiet, activities and food. Something for every and any one.

Find the Main Library on 325 Michigan St. opened Monday through Thursday 9 am to 8:30 pm. Friday and Saturday 9 am to 5:30 pm and closed Sundays. SAME cafe is opened Monday through Friday 11 am to 2 pm.

This family-owned nursery has been in business since 1983. It is Holland’s go-to for any produce, plants, trees, home decor or workshop needs. Within the greenery area there are

sit-down spots with a three-cushioned couch and chairs to mingle in or get some work done. Although inside protecting you from rainfall or strong wind, the seating is hugged by trees, shrubs and bushes giving someone that natural nature feel despite not actually being outside.

Hoen’s Garden Center also provides outside patio seating for those who love the direct heat of the sun.

More recently, adding a small coffee nook called Queen Bee & Honey in honor of Teressa Hoen, the owner’s, late husband and daughter, Bob and Stephanie Hoen. The love and genuineness of the quaint coffee shop brings life to the greenhouse.

It also provides plant and coffee lovers a peaceful and quiet space to gather. During this time of year, their seasonal menu beats traditional, overdone concoctions as their ingredients are supplied locally or from their own backyard.

Store hours of operation are from Monday through Saturday 9 am to 7 pm and Sundays 11 am to 5 pm. Queen Bee & Honey operates from Monday through Thursday 9 am to 4 pm. Friday and Saturday 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday 11 am to 4 pm. For more information go to Hoen’s Garden Center website or check out their Instagram at queenbeeandhoney. Located at 1710 Perrysburg Holland Rd.

This getaway does not have much to offer like the other locations, however it’s deep, away from the noisy city streets and businesses, gifting goers a place of serenity.

It’s a quiet shoulder on the roadside with a few benches- some swinging, giving sitters or swingers a view onto the Maumee River. Sometimes high, sometimes low, depending on the tide, the river reveals a different look every time.

Speaking to you, the river splashes, flows, and settles all day long. Cars, trucks and other vehicles pass behind the benches giving your ears something to chase. Your mind will wander but your feet will stay planted as the difficulty to part ways with the water increases. Like a trap, the bench will seat you far longer than you planned because Mother Nature makes the rules, not you. She’ll want you to sit, relax and stay for a while, because she loves all her company. Although the scenery will make you stay, you won’t regret it, instead you might even come back for more.

Located near 1595 N. River Road in Maumee next to Silver Lake and by Side Cut Metropark. There are parking lots near with a few spaces available, however roadside parking is permitted.

Another view of the Maumee River can be taken in at Riverside Park. Here, there is even more scenic seating for peace and quiet. Same river, different angle, but life’s all about perspective anyways, right?

At Riverside Park not only are there tables along the banister near the businesses and packed streets, but also down the inclined road, known as Water Street, there is a trail, small parking lot and a private boating club.

From there, while walking the trail, long and singular lawn-like chairs can be found coupled together in pairs under large, shaded tarps blocking the sun’s rays. As if you are looking at a computer’s generic landscape background, the panoramic view includes the active river, autumn colored trees and forest on the opposite side, running down the entire waterline.

Laid back quietly with your feet up, relaxers can expect to see fish jumping out of the water to catch their next meal. The water ripples once the fish flops back into the river creating a plopping sound which gives spirit to the river’s soul.

Even further down the trail are more resting areas made from cement and swinging metal benches. A little more active than Maumee’s River Road, you can expect bikers, shoppers, walkers and even drivers, at times, also along the trail.

The land was given to the city of Perrysburg in 1915 and was renovated in 2002.

Riverside Park can be visited at 245 W. Front St. in Perrysburg near Hood Park. Parking is available at the lower level via Water Street. For more information call 419-872-8020.

Right across the street from Riverside Park in the heart of downtown Perrysburg is Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters. This intimate coffee shop, named after the owners’ beloved pets, provides its customers with outside seating as well as inside dining to sip, snack and get to work.

This is a perfect spot to either chit chat with friends, try a new drink, dive into productivity, or simply get away from the crowded city streets. The environment was high in energy, especially the friendly staff who willingly conversed and joked with their customers.

The positive aura and free WIFI this business provides causes its customers to lose track of time by getting lost in a book, work or staying to slurp the end of their beverage.

As of now, Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters has their seasonal menu out. Including drinks and snacks such as Salted Caramel Mocha, The Great Pumpkin, Snickerdoodle Streamer, Blackberry Crumble Matcha, Apple Butter Crunch Toast, Pumpkin Bread, Apple Muffins and much more.

In business since 2012 Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters has two locations. One being in Perrysburg on 117 Louisiana Ave. The second location is in Toledo on 44 S St Clair St. Both shops are open Monday through Friday 7 am to 4 pm. Saturday 8 am to 4 pm and Sunday 9 am to 2 pm.

Located within Bay View Park is the historic landmark known as the Point Place Lighthouse. Like a castle standing tall surrounded by four flags, the area is home to various plants, birds, animals and insects.

In addition to the trails for walking or biking, there are also benches facing Lake Erie with the city buildings blurred in the background. While sitting on the bench, visitors can listen to the melodies of chirping birds, mini waves crashing onto the shoreline and the misty wind smacking the warmth of their flushed cheeks. Imitating a beach-like getaway, there are not many other passers to disturb the peace.

At the shoreline fishing is permitted which is another peaceful activity to partake in- only making your visit even more enjoyable.

The Point Place Lighthouse connects all three parks. It is in between Cullen Park (North), Detwiler Park (West) and Bay View Park (SouthEast).

To find this landmark and its surrounding benches, there is roadside parking off of N. Summit Street in Toledo. Opened 24 hours, call 419-626-7980 for more information.

The Toledo Humane society is focused on relieving the suffering of, preventing cruelty to and proving for the humane treatment of animals. Here, they house and support cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

To find peace give your attention to the cats, kittens and pocket pets as they are more calm and quiet. By visiting not only are you getting an escape filled with serenity, but also these pets get the human interaction they crave and deserve.

If you are strong enough to not walk out with a new four-legged, furry friend every visit then this will be your mini heaven. Check out the several rooms dedicated to these outgoing felines.

Once the door knob is rotated the cats come leaping to greet you at the door. Rubbing against pant legs, cat trees and anything else in their way, they will beg for rubs and attention. Of course, you’ll give in because they have big, sweet eyes difficult to refuse.

The purring will only grow louder and louder putting you in a trance. The cuteness will overwhelm you, giving you no other option than to accept the cat cuddles.

Only the strongest animal lovers can survive the kitten room. Tiny babies, some as small as the palm of your hand, with different colored fur coats and patterns, will paw at you, stretching from their cages urging you to come just a little bit closer. From that point on, you’ll be forcing your fingers through the metal gaps of the cage just to feel the harmless nibble of the precious kittens.

Visitors can spend the day showing these animals love while receiving their own peace, quiet and happiness. In the end making each other’s day better.

The Toledo Humane Society is located on 827 Illinois Ave. in Maumee. The facility is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm. Visit their website for details about adoption, volunteering and pets.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy nature, relax with a book, or savor a cup of coffee, Toledo offers several peaceful spots to avoid all the hustle and bustle. These destinations invite locals and visitors to recharge in quiet surroundings. Next time you need a break, consider exploring one of these hidden gems in the Glass City, you might just find your go-to spot.