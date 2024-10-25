Find Relaxation, Self Care at Green Bubble Gorgeous

Bubble bubble, but no trouble here.

Green Bubble Gorgeous offers handmade luxury bath and body goods made for relaxation and self-care.

The bath and body business offers natural bath bombs, natural bubble bombs, Shea sugar scrubs, organic olive oil soaps, whipped body butter, natural lotion and much more. The business was founded by Krystal Szabo, a chef turned soap maker.

“So I was a chef, and kind of started making Cupcake Bubble Bombs at home, and then Whole Foods started buying them for me. So I started a business 14 years ago as matter of fact,” Szabo said. “And we manufacture 95 to 100% natural bath and body goods, and we don’t use parabens, phthalates or SLS. It’s great for sensitive skin.”

Together with her VP assistant, Alyssa Walbert they have created Green Bubble Gorgeous, a clean and eco-friendly bath and body business. Their products are in over 400 different stores, across the United States and Puerto Rico. They also have a retail store located on 194 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg.

They no longer sell their products to big corporations like Whole Foods. The company focuses on small-businesses, which is evident when you step in their retail boutique in Perrysburg. Their “boutique find” items are sourced from local businesses.

“The brands that we sell, the other items that we carry, we call them our boutique finds are mostly sourced from other women, owned businesses, small businesses, some of which are made in America,” Szabo said. “You know, things of that nature. We’re very much about supporting small businesses.”

The business has a focus on educating and providing products free of harfum chemical foaming agents, paraben preservatives, aluminum and phthalate fragrances.

“I am extremely passionate about educating about natural ingredients and body care, because it’s just as toxic as our food and everything else out there,” Szabo said.

The bath and body store, located in Perrysburg also offers a “Creative Hub” which allows people to create their own bath and body products.

The Green Bubble Gorgeous Creative Hub has two different options, either book a party or take one of their special kits home. Enjoy creating your own lip gloss, bath bombs, soaps, slime and much more.

“You come in and craft any of those projects, from lip gloss to customized aroma therapy roll ons, of course, we have a slime bar, bath bombs and so on,” Szabo said. “And we are right there with you, our team. We call them creative specialists, are there helping you, and you learn, you know, to mix and create essential oils, to blend them together. Everything is customizable.”

“It’s a lot of fun. Kids for sure love it. Adults, too,” Szabo added.

The store, located in Perrysburg is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. You can shop any of their products on their online store, including make your own kits.

For more information on Green Bubble Gorgeous, visit greenbubblegorgeous.com.