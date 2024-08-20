Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Film Notes September 2024

By Juleanna DeShetler
Starlite Theater Group’s Starlite in the Park 

Starlite Theater Group partners with Heritage Sylvania for Starlite in the Park: Bad Guys, Bootleggers & Bank Robbers on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 pm in Olander Park’s Nederhouser Community Hall. 6930 W Sylvania Ave. More details to come. starlitetheatergroup.org

An Afternoon at the Silent Movies

View a screening at St Paul’s, celebrating 100 Years since Buster Keaton starred in Our Hospitality in 1924, and also the same year the Parish Hall was completed. Sunday, Sept. 15, doors open at 3:30 pm and the movie begins at 4 pm at the Heart Gallery and Studios at 428 N Erie St. The silent film will be accompanied by Stephen J. Warner, a pianist. Snacks and desserts available during intermission. 419-270-3224. RSVP to [email protected].

