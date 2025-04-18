Film Notes April 2025

25th Annual BGSU Film and Media Festival

Celebrate the creativity of BGSU student filmmakers at the 25th Annual Film and Media Festival, a three-day, juried event featuring a diverse range of student work, from experimental films to comedy, horror and documentaries. The Festival presents curated screenings, panel discussions, workshops and more—all free and open to the public. See curated short film screenings on April 4 and 5 at 7pm, workshops on April 5 and 6 at 1pm, and an awards ceremony on April 6 at 7 pm. Bowen-Thompson Student Union, BGSU, 1001 E Wooster St, Bowling Green. events.bgsu.edu/event/bgsu-film-and-media-festival

Whatever Happened to Paint-By-Number?

Celebrate the iconic Paint-by-Number craft at Kent Library Meeting Room A on Thursday, April. 24, from 6-7 pm. This special event features the book Whatever Happened to Paint-by-Number by Dan Robbins, along with a showing of the WGTE Toledo Story documentary and an insightful discussion about the history and impact of this beloved pastime. All attendees receive a free copy of the book. Kent Library, Meeting Room A, 3101 Collingwood Blvd. events.toledolibrary.org