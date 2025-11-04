Fall Juried Exhibit – Gallery Reception

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Athena Art Society Presents Fall Exhibition at Adrian College

The Athena Art Society’s 2025 Fall Juried Exhibit is now on view at the newly renovated Hickman Gallery in the Mahan Center for Art and Design at Adrian College, running through Wednesday, December 3. The public is invited to a free reception celebrating the exhibit on Saturday, November 8, from 11am-1pm offering visitors the opportunity to meet many of the exhibiting artists and enjoy refreshments in the newly updated gallery space.

The annual juried exhibition showcases an inspiring range of artwork—including paintings, ceramics, pastels and mixed media pieces—created by members of the Athena Art Society.

Founded in 1903 in Toledo, Ohio, the Athena Art Society is one of the oldest continuously operating women’s arts organizations in the United States. The group remains dedicated to supporting women artists, fostering community engagement and enriching the regional art scene through exhibitions, scholarships and collaborative partnerships.

This year’s juror, Barbara Miner, serves as Professor and Chair of the Department of Art at The University of Toledo. Miner brings decades of experience as both an educator and a practicing artist. Her body of work—encompassing mixed media sculpture, installation, painting and writing—explores the complex relationship between humanity and nature through processes of meditative repetition. Her art has been exhibited nationally, from Maine to California, and internationally in Sweden and Poland.

The Fall Juried Exhibit offers visitors a glimpse into the diverse creative voices of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, celebrating the power of women artists to connect

communities through art. The Hickman Gallery, located within Adrian College’s Mahan Center for Art and Design, provides a bright, contemporary setting for the exhibition, which marks one of the first major shows in the newly renovated space.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm, with additional viewing times available by appointment. For more information visit: athenaartsociety.org/2025-fall-juried-exhibit