Experience Totality on Tap with the Total BrewClipse

Get ready for a craft beer tasting with a celestial twist at Imagination Station’s Total BrewClipse 2024, happening on April 6 from 6 pm to 10 pm to kick off eclipse celebrations.

The Total BrewClipse highlights over a dozen total eclipse beers specially crafted by local breweries participating in the 419 Ale Trail. These breweries span from Lucas, Wood and Hancock Counties.

With a variety of selections, there is a beer to excite every enthusiast. Total BrewClipse 2024 is an exciting lead-up to the main event: the total solar eclipse.

At the Total BrewClipse, in addition to sampling all the local solar brews, you can watch what it takes to create a new brew during The Science of Beer workshop, hosted by the Glass City Mashers and the Lourdes University-Craft Beverage Program. Then, explore the science center, enjoy a Solar System Experience and see the latest traveling exhibit, Above and Beyond.

Tickets to the Total BrewClipse 2024 event are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. The Science of Beer workshop is an additional $15 to attend. Tickets for The Total BrewClipse 2024 are available online at imaginationstationtoledo.org.

For more information you can go to imaginationstation’s website to find more details on the Total Brewclipse as well as the brewery itself.