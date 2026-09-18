Everyone Deserves a Second Chance

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Finding Second-Chance Job Opportunities

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) and the Cherry Street Mission host a yearly second-chance job fair for individuals facing barriers to employment. Still, if you missed it this spring, they have resources available 24/7.

Both the job fair and library resources offer job opportunities from national and local companies, all of which hire those with past incarcerations, gaps in work history or other challenges.

“The second chance job fair is for applicants and people who are seeking a fresh start. For anyone who’s being reintroduced into society, as well as anyone who may have gaps in their resume. So anyone who has any type of background barrier and is trying to connect with employers and community resources,” said Eisha Hearn, manager of the Main Library’s Computers & Media department and the organizer of the second chance job fair.

The job fair hosted more of the local opportunities, while the flyer, available at any TLCPL, features more of the national companies with locations around the area that were not at the fair.

“You might see Chipotle on there; Ace Hardware is on there. You may see a few restaurants on there: Taco Bell, Applebee’s, things like that,” Hearn said. “They don’t typically table at job fair events; however, they do hire second-chance applicants. That was a way for us to advertise employers to participants that they didn’t see in person. Instead, they’ll know that they can still apply to those places based on that flyer.”

While hosting around twenty job opportunities, including TARTA, Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Tool and Die, the job fair also hosted around twenty organizations that provide resources for those looking for a second chance.

“You had resource organizations there that will connect second-chance applicants with food, housing, business attire, things like that,” Hearn said.

While the library doesn’t track what applicants do after employment, they have hopes that they continue to advance, both in their career but also within their personal lives.

“Ultimately, the library’s goal is to connect our community to resources that will help them advance,” Hearn said. “That can be advancements professionally; it also means advancements within their personal lives because we had community resources there, like child support, Owens Community College and Pathway Toledo.”

On October 9, TLCPL is hosting a traditional job fair curated for all looking for a job at the Main Library, located at 325 N Michigan St.

“It’s for anyone who’s looking for employment. However, if you face a barrier with employment that many of our second-chance applicants do, the second-chance job fair will be your best opportunity to find employment versus the traditional job fair,” Hearn said.

If you missed the job fair and are looking for resources, stop in any of the TLCPLs and ask for second-chance job resources. You can also head to toledolibrary.org/job-search-help to search and apply for jobs online. You can also stop by the library or call ahead to sit down with someone to help guide you through your job search.

“The library is a community partner. Our goal at the library is to be welcoming to all and to be a connecting hub,” Hearn said.

Second-chance job employers highlighted by TLCPL: