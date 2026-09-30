Equitas Health to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Toledo Community Health Center

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A new healthcare resource is opening its doors in Toledo and the community is invited to come take a look.

Equitas Health will celebrate the grand opening of its new Toledo Community Health Center with a free community open house on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11am to 2pm. The new health center is located at 613 W. Alexis Rd.

The event will give northwest Ohio residents an opportunity to tour the new facility, meet healthcare professionals and learn more about the services available to patients. Guests can also make appointments, connect with staff and enjoy family-friendly activities, including food trucks, giveaways and free activities throughout the afternoon.

The new Equitas Health Toledo Community Health Center is designed to expand access to affordable, affirming healthcare for individuals and families throughout northwest Ohio. The facility brings multiple healthcare and support services together under one roof, making it easier for community members to access the care they need.

Services offered at the new center include primary and specialized medical care, an on-site pharmacy, dentistry and mental health and recovery services. The center also provides HIV prevention and treatment services, as well as Ryan White/HIV case management, care navigation, advocacy and other community health initiatives.

“We can’t wait to show the community what we’ve been working on,” said David Ernesto Munar, president and CEO of Equitas Health. “Behind these doors, a talented, integrated care team stands ready to help people improve health outcomes and to advance health equity right here in greater Toledo.”

The grand opening is intended to be more than a look inside a new medical facility. Equitas Health is encouraging residents to bring their family members and friends, meet members of the care team and discover the programs available at the new health center.

For people who may be unfamiliar with Equitas Health, the organization is one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS-serving healthcare organizations. Its work includes medical care, behavioral health services, community health programs, pharmacy services and advocacy, with a focus on advancing health equity and improving the well-being of the communities it serves.

With the opening of the Toledo Community Health Center, Equitas Health is bringing that mission to a new location in northwest Ohio and expanding the healthcare options available to local residents.

Whether you’re interested in learning about healthcare services, meeting the Equitas Health team or simply checking out the new facility, the community is invited to stop by and celebrate the opening.

The grand opening and community open house will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 613 W. Alexis Rd. The event is free and open to the public.