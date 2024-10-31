Equality Toledo presents FLAUNT Fashion Fundraiser

Equality Toledo presents FLAUNT Fashion Fundrasier – A Night at the Moulin Rouge.

The fundraiser takes place at the Erie Street Market on Nov. 16, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

“Step into the glitz and glamour of Paris as Equality Toledo presents our most fabulous fashion fundraiser yet – FLAUNT: A Night at the Moulin Rouge!” Event Organizers wrote on EventBrite.

Wear your favorite outfit and strike a pose at this fashion fundraiser. Enjoy performances from The Toledo Opera, Ballet, Symphony and School for the Arts.

“Our runway will dazzle with unique creations from local and regional designers and artists, all celebrating the vibrant LGBTQ community,” event organizers wrote.

There will also be a cash bar and dessert bar for event attendees to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Tickets are $50.

VIP Tickets are also available for $100. VIP access includes an exclusive preview on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 pm at the Toledo Tech Loft, 336 N. Superior St. Complimentary beverages and appetizers will be included in ticket prices. VIP ticket holders will also receive preferred runway seating and access to the after-party.

“Let’s celebrate diversity, creativity, and community with a night that will leave you singing “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?”,” event organizers wrote.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/flaunt-fashion-fundraiser-a-night-at-the-moulin-rouge-tickets-957373599207.