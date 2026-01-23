Enter the Macabre: Michigan Oddities & Horror Fest 2026 Coming to Monroe

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Get ready, horror lovers and curious thrill-seekers — The Michigan Oddities & Horror Fest returns for a chilling weekend of weird wonders and eerie delights. Taking place on Saturday, January 31, 10am–8pm and Sunday, February 1, 10am–6pm at The FMB Expo Center, 3775 S Custer Rd, Monroe, MI, this as a two-day festival is set to be bigger and bolder than ever. MIHORRORFEST

A celebration of horror culture and oddities

More than just a typical festival, the Michigan Oddities & Horror Fest invites attendees to explore a world where the bizarre meets the beautiful. Featuring over 150 horror vendors, the event brings together creators, collectors and enthusiasts from across the region to showcase everything from handmade art and gothic jewelry to rare oddities and curiosities you won’t find anywhere else.

From taxidermy and witchcraft items to wet specimens and human bones, the festival delivers an immersive experience into the weird and wonderful. Whether you’re shopping for a unique piece to add to your collection or simply soaking in the eerie atmosphere, there’s something to intrigue every peripheral of horror fandom.

Celebrity guests & special appearances

One of the biggest draws of the festival is its lineup of horror icons and pop culture personalities. Among the featured guests are:

Thom Mathews , known for roles in Return of the Living Dead and Friday the 13th: Part VI

, known for roles in Return of the Living Dead and Friday the 13th: Part VI Jamison Newlander , best known as Alan Frog from The Lost Boys

, best known as Alan Frog from The Lost Boys Gangrel , WWE legend and member of “The Brood”

, WWE legend and member of “The Brood” Walter Phelan as Dr. Satan from House of 1,000 Corpses

as Dr. Satan from House of 1,000 Corpses Grimm Life Collective , popular social media horror personalities

, popular social media horror personalities Dirk Manning, comic book professional and highly respected writer

In addition to autographs and photo ops, these guests bring an unforgettable star-studded energy to the festival. A standout moment this year will be photo opportunities with a real human skull with Gangrel himself, adding an extra layer of authentic horror to the experience.

What to expect at the fest

Vendors & Shopping

The vendor marketplace is a highlight of the event. Expect an incredible range of goods including:

Original horror art and collectibles

Occult and metaphysical items

Handmade oddities and curios

Jewelry, clothing and custom designs

Real skulls, bones and bizarre specimens

With more than 150 booths, you’ll want to carve out plenty of time to stroll through the aisles and discover both local makers and traveling vendors offering unique finds.

Entertainment & Engagement

Beyond shopping and celebrity encounters, the festival includes interactive elements like costume contests, live demonstrations and tattoo artists on site. Food trucks will be available as well, making it easy to grab a bite without leaving the spooky fun.

Plan your visit

Whether you’re a lifelong horror fan, a collector of curios or just someone curious about the strange and unusual, this festival promises an unforgettable weekend of thrills, chills and discoveries that linger long after the lights go down.