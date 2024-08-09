Enjoy Holiday Traditions Year-Round at The Honey Baked Ham Company

Very few dishes bring out the feeling of the holidays like a warm honey-baked ham. However, sometimes you are craving a slice of tender meat with a scrumptious sweet glaze in the middle of the summer.

The Honey Baked Ham Company, located on 5212 Monroe St., is serving up delicious honey-baked ham all year long.

Their menu features lunch, family meals, catering options and delicious desserts.

Stop by The Honey Baked Ham Company for lunch and enjoy ‘The Honeybaked’, a sandwich piled with Honey Baked Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy onions, honey mustard and a sweet honey glaze served on Ciabatta; or the Ham Salad, a Honey Baked Ham Salad with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on multigrain bread.

If ham isn’t your thing, the company has turkey and chicken options. With over 14 sandwiches, biscuits, sliders and salads, you will surely find something to fix your midday appetite at The Honey Baked Ham Company.

The company also offers family meals for people who are planning a special holiday dinner, get-together or just need something quick and easy on a weekday evening.

Enjoy 12 options of family meals, including a BBQ Pork Roast Dinner, Take & Bake Slider Meal, Pot Roast Dinner, Turkey Dinner or, of course, a Honey Baked Ham Dinner.

If you are planning a meal for a large group of people, head to the catering menu to pick the perfect meal for your event.

The company offers several catering options, including a Buffet Salad for groups larger than four, Boxed Lunches featuring a sandwich, chips and cookie for groups of eight and over and their HoneyBaked Buffet menu for groups larger than ten, which features seven buffet options including a VIP Buffet, featuring your choice of HoneyBaked meats, sliced cheeses, lettuce, tomato, condiments, bread, two deli sides and cookies.

The ham, pork, beef, turkey, bacon and signature meat salads are also sold by the pound.

The company has a lasting legacy, being founded by Harry Hoensellar in 1957 in Detroit.

“An idea that produced what is regarded today as the world’s best ham. Using the highest quality bone-in smoked ham, Harry created a special curing and cooking procedure, bringing out a one-of-a-kind taste that can only be described as perfection,” the company’s website wrote.

Since then, the company has been serving up delicious ham, keeping the tradition.

Today, the company is run by Hoensellar’s great-grandson, Tom McGuire.

The dining franchise has over 490 locations across the USA and 28 of them are located right here in Ohio.

Toledo’s location is the sole store in the Northwest Ohio region.

“The HoneyBaked brand has been a part of my family for decades and I am thrilled to finally have the chance to contribute towards its success,” McGwire told Franchising.com. “Having spent time with the management team and having the chance to visit some stores, I was impressed with the strategic direction that the brand was heading and knew now was the time to join in.”

To order lunch, family meals or catering, visit honeybaked.com/storepickup.